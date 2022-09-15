Federal charges for man who allegedly stole then crashed plane into Mississippi field

Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mississippi police officer saves infant unable to breathe
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Body cam footage shows the moment a Mississippi police officer rushed to aid a worried family on the side of the road after an infant began having trouble breathing. On Sept. 15, Oxford Police Department received a call about an infant not breathing. Officer Ortiz arrived...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement
An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Arrests Clarksdale Man After Finding Alleged Stolen Gun
On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6. During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle. Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
wcbi.com
Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person. Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest. Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being...
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, court records show. Conviction on the first charge would carry up to 20 years in prison and the second would carry up to five years. Before dawn Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he had a job fueling airplanes, police said. He circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field near Ripley, Mississippi, where police arrested him. Patterson made a brief appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders in Oxford. Patterson’s attorney, Tony Farese, requested a psychological examination for his client.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says
A Mississippi man was arrested this week and charged with stealing a fire truck on September 11. Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cedrick Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, Mississippi, stole a fire service truck from the Union Center Volunteer Fire Department. The truck was stolen on September 11, sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
actionnews5.com
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
tippahnews.com
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
Commercial Dispatch
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
breezynews.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop and a Home Invasion in Kosciusko
On Wednesday at 4:03pm, during a routine stop on Hwy 35 South, the vehicle pulled over turned out to be a truck stolen from Lowndes County. At 7:13pm, a homeowner requested officers to a residence on Peachtree Street. The caller said someone had broken into their home and was still inside the residence, with a vehicle outside.
