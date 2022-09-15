West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic

Read full article on original website
Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic is always a big issue when the Big E opens up in town, but this year, many residents are complaining about another cause of traffic: trains blocking railroad crossings. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent these issues.
Annual Big E traffic makes its comeback in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E is back, which meant the traffic on Memorial Ave. and surrounding streets also made its annual comeback. West Springfield Police said traffic flow was steady Saturday and they’re reporting no issues so far. We also spoke with neighbors utilizing their valued real estate to make a few extra bucks.
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire late Monday morning. Fire officials said that they were called to a fire on a loading dock on 100 Appleton Street around 11:40 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, with no reported injuries. The cause...
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
Crews respond to two-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield Saturday afternoon. According to Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department, two people were extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
Springfield man arrested for possession of ghost gun
A Springfield man was arrested Friday night after police found a ghost gun in his possession.
Town by Town: Knox building, healthcare hero, and Golf Fore Health
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and Southwick. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan took a tour of the redevelopment of historic Knox Building on Monday. Mayor Sarno and CDO Sheehan toured the building on Wilbraham Road with...
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
Getting Answers: Holyoke mayor, police chief address increased crime concerns
Holyoke city councilor raising awareness about Baby Safe Haven Act
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returned in-person on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Springfield on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Parade. Western Mass News was there to experience all the excitement. “This is always one of the things that we’re looking forward to every year, to be here and support...
Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes. Crews...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a home in Somers
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence after state police said he crashed into a home in Somers late Thursday night. State police arrested Nathan Benis, 35, of Longmeadow, MA. Troopers said they responded to a report of a collision on Springfield Road around...
