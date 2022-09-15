Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent Brings Hot Sushi Spot to Paris Fashion Week
PARK IN PARIS: To mark Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent will host an exclusive residence by Los Angeles-based restaurant Sushi Park at its Rive Droite store from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7. The brand said the “culinary event” will mark the first time that chef Peter Park and his team will bring the Sushi Park experience to another destination. The restaurant, opened in 2006, is renowned for its chef’s choice menu and “has become one of the city’s most iconic culinary destinations,” the French fashion house said in a statement.More from WWDInside Claud, a New Restaurant in the East VillageInside Deux...
Saint Laurent’s Restaurant Pop-in, Philosophy’s China Capsule, Elite World Adds Avatars
PARK IN PARIS: To mark Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent will host an exclusive residence by Los Angeles-based restaurant Sushi Park at its Rive Droite store from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7. The brand said the “culinary event” will mark the first time that chef Peter Park and his team will bring the Sushi Park experience to another destination. The restaurant, opened in 2006, is renowned for its chef’s choice menu and “has become one of the city’s most iconic culinary destinations,” the French fashion house said in a statement.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023Valentino Couture Fall...
Wild Bunch International’s Vincent Maraval on Taking a Bet on Johnny Depp, the Need to Take Risks
Backing a film in which Johnny Depp will play French King Louis XV is what Wild Bunch International head Vincent Maraval describes as part of the risk taking that is essential to this business. In a keynote interview with CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland at San Sebastian’s first Creative Investors Conference on Monday, Maraval discussed his 23 years in the business – failing to bet on “Black Swan,” but going for it with Depp’s first film since the Amber Heard trial. “The film [“Jeanne du Barry”] is that sometimes we need to take a risk, and this risk is much higher,” said...
inputmag.com
This Tumblr girl got the internet obsessed with medieval art
Olivia Swarthout has brought medieval art to the masses (460K Twitter followers and counting) but she’s not formally trained in medieval history or art. A self-described “proprietress of weird medieval guys,” she shares little 15th-century snail cats, gun-carrying demons, and other oddly charming scenes from centuries-old art along with her not-so-serious modern-day commentary.
RELATED PEOPLE
Young choir singer praised for ‘putting his soul’ into performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A young choir vocalist has been praised for “putting his soul” into his performance, while singing at a service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey to lay the late monarch to rest. The state funeral was led by King Charles III.During the Orders of Service, multiple musical performances took place with hymns and psalms sung by different choirs, including the Choir of Westminster Abbey. As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the group sang the The five Sentences, which features lines of scripture set to music and has...
Comments / 0