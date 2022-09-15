ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
milfordmirror.com

Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both

Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy