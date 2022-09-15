Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
IGN
10/10 Scores: What Makes a Game Worthy to You?
What does a 10/10 video game mean to you? Which games are worthy of such a score? You’re likely to get very different answers to those questions depending on who you ask. After all, gamers are an endlessly diverse group that comes at this shared hobby from countless different perspectives that appreciate everything from from Call of Duty to Stardew Valley, Minecraft to God of War, mobile games and VR, and many others. We all have our favorite genres and our own ideas about what makes them great. That also means that, somewhere out there, someone hates your favorite game and believes with absolute certainty that you’re crazy for enjoying it. That difference in taste is a fact of life when it comes to evaluating any form of art – be it games, music, movies, painting, sculpture, dance, or countless others – where beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one person’s trash is another’s treasure.
Weezer Teases ‘SZNZ: Winter’ Album at Secret Club Show in Los Angeles
“Think of this less of as a show, and more like an open rehearsal,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo told the packed house at the tiny, iconic club Troubadour in Los Angeles on Monday night (Sept. 19), where his much-beloved band played a semi-secret, deep-cut packed set under the name Goat Punishment — no phones allowed. “We’re gonna play a lot of stuff you may not expect to hear, and we’re not going to play a bunch of stuff you probably did expect to hear.” Truth in advertising: over the course of 90 minutes, the band debuted an entire new album, “SZNZ:...
Vive le Cinéma: How Tabakalera is Helping to Broaden the San Sebastian Festival
“Vive le cinéma!” goes the call from Tabakalera, International Centre of Contemporary Culture, at this year’s San Sebastián International Film Festival (SSIFF). The Centre’s exhibition hall plays host to four cinematographic installations made by leading global filmmakers, a project which sees them transform their usual cinema-based practice into a more expansive and experimental gallery space. The exhibition at Tabakalera marks a continuation of the series which began at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam last year in collaboration with the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Two works from the 2021 exhibition by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Jia Zhang-ke will be on display again in...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Official Trailer "Witness" | TGS 2022
Meet new characters in Honkai: Star Rail in the newest trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG set across different worlds in the expanse of space.
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 5 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 5 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 18, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Last time we saw Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, he was having seven bells kicked out of...
IGN
Deadstream - Official Trailer
Check out the fun, creepy trailer for Deadstream, an upcoming horror-comedy starring Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone, and Jason K. Wixom. Deadstream follows a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.
IGN
Dark Glasses - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Dark Glasses, an upcoming horror film from writer-director Dario Argento. It stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento and Andrea Zhang. In Dark Glasses, an eclipse blackens the skies on a hot summer day in Rome – a harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli) when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Andrea Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved?
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
V/H/S/99 Review
This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where V/H/S/99 made its world premiere. It will premiere on Shudder on Oct. 20, 2022. The de-evolution of the V/H/S franchise thrives throughout V/H/S/99 in that it's becoming more punk-rock by the entry. As the digital cleanliness of past collections trades for snowy ‘90s tracking fuzz, filmmakers unify visions by using copious practical effects that make for a creature-heavy edition of this seminal found-footage franchise. Expect your usual anthology mixed bag, but late ‘90s nostalgia goes far to bind chapters as everything from American Pie perviness to Nickelodeon game shows gets slathered in gushing mutilation. Monsters, mayhem, and attraction-based engagement make V/H/S/99 one of the steadier V/H/S titles to date, as long as you're into a headbanging rollercoaster that favors gratuitous midnighter entertainment over more self-serious horror thrills.
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Alicent's Actions Mean for The Coming War - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The latest episode of House of the Dragon was a big one, with a lot of reveals alluding to the impending Targaryen civil war, The Dance of the Dragons. The first being Queen Alicent’s late arrival to the King’s speech at the introductory wedding, where she donned a green dress. This episode of #HouseoftheDragon, ‘We Light The Way’, is the Hightower House Motto. Alicent was of course livid after finding out about Rhaenyra’s indiscretions with Ser Criston Cole, which obviously made her question her once good friend’s truthfulness and chastity. We dive deep into this episode of Game of Thrones House of the Dragon to break down all the implications. In other news, Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man universe films might be stuck in a few cobwebs at the moment, as both the Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter films have been hit with delays. And finally, a Constantine sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. with Keanu Reeves returning.
Comments / 0