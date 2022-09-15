ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Could Be Ready To Make A Move For Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25G9Qc_0hx4SvuP00

Manchester City could be ready to make a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, with Pep Guardiola's men having heavy interest in the player.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rafael Leao is gathering interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world after his breakout season last year in Seria A for AC Milan, and Manchester City could be ready to make their move for the player.

Leao has impressed so far this season for the Italian Giants, and more and more clubs are registering their interest in the Portuguese International.

Central midfield is a priority for Pep Guardiola's side, but the chance to sign a winger the quality of Rafael Leao will not be passed up on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Axsli_0hx4SvuP00
Manchester City could be about to move for Rafael Leao.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Manchester City could be about to make a move for Rafael Leao. Pep Guardiola's side never replaced Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus directly, and with the poor form of some of their wingers so far this season, Leao has become massive option.

Leao is yet to sign a new contract at AC Milan, and Calcio Mercato believe time is not running out due to the increasing interest the player is gathering from various European Giants, Manchester City being one of them.

Jude Bellingham will be a priority for the club next summer, but as we know Manchester City are extremely wealthy, and the signings of both players in one window is not beyond the realms of possibility.

It is certainly one to keep an eye on as Rafael Leao continues to impress, the Premier League is hard to turn down these days.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Gabriel Jesus
ESPN

Giovanni Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Chelsea#Ac Milan#The Italian Giants#Imago#European Giants
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Bayern CEO Kahn backs coach Nagelsmann despite poor league form

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said the club are "dissatisfied" with their poor run of league results but still have faith in head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern's 1-0 defeat to Augsburg on Saturday was the first time in 87 matches they had failed to score in a league game and marked the first time in 20 years they have gone four league games without a win.
SOCCER
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy