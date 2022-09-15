ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain will twice fall silent to honour the Queen: State funeral will end with two-minute silence just before noon on Monday - after one-minute tribute is observed at 8pm on Sunday

By Tom Cotterill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Millions of people across the UK are being urged to fall silent for two minutes during the closing moments of the Queen's funeral on Monday - as part of a double moment of nationwide reflection honouring Her Majesty.

The plea comes as Buckingham Palace today unveiled new details about the historic commemoration, which entertainment experts predict will become the most-watched television event in history, viewed by billions around the world.

The two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday, during the closing chapter of Her Majesty's state funeral - echoing a one-minute tribute scheduled for 8pm the night before.

King Charles III will once again lead his family in marching behind the Queen’s coffin when it is moved, at 10.44am on Monday, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.

He will walk with the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and behind the quartet will be the Queen’s grandsons Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfqwH_0hx4SsGE00
A two-minute silence will mark the end of the Queen's funeral on Monday - with a one-minute silence taking place at 8pm the night before. It comes after thousands of people watched Her Majesty's  coffin being carried from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tivIF_0hx4SsGE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeKUW_0hx4SsGE00
More than a million people are expected to pack into London to witness the state funeral, dwarfing the numbers seen during Wednesday's ceremonies in the capital. 

They will be followed by the late monarch’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

Her Majesty's coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey by a 123-year-old gun carriage, towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

More than a million mourners are expected to line the streets of London to witness the spectacle, with countless more following the live coverage from home.

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am when the bearer party will lift the coffin from the gun carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the state funeral service, the Earl Marshal said.

The service will begin at 11am and will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read Lessons, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

The sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury who will also give the commendation, while the Dean will pronounce the blessing.

Then, at around 11.55am, the Last Post will sound, prompting the nation to come to a standstill as two minutes of silence is observed in the Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mqFi_0hx4SsGE00
King Charles looks tearful as he marches with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence yesterday. The family will march behind the coffin again after the state funeral on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Uf7a_0hx4SsGE00
This man was heartbroken as he watched the moving scenes as the late Queen's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace for the last time

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring the state funeral service to an end at around 12 noon.

The silence will follow a one-minute tribute on Sunday evening to ‘mourn and reflect on the life and legacy’ of Britain’s longest serving monarch, set to be staged at 8pm.

After the funeral service on Monday, the Queen’s coffin will be returned to the gun carriage by the bearer party and a procession will travel to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park.

The King and the royal party will take up their same places behind the coffin as when they escorted it to the Abbey, while the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales will travel to the site by car as will the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen: All you need to know following her passing and a look back at her 70-year reign

  • What happens on day of the Queen's funeral?
  • Who becomes the Prince of Wales when Charles becomes King?
  • What was the Queen really like?
  • Trains to London for the Queen's funeral: Which rail services are running?

The route will be lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The Procession is formed of seven groups, each supported by a service band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will lead, immediately followed by representatives of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, NHS, along with detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch the royal family will watch as the Queen’s coffin is transferred to the new state hearse, whose details the Queen approved, before it begins its journey to Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLde6_0hx4SsGE00
Members of the public stand on bollards and cling to lampposts in an effort to get a better view as the Queen's procession makes its way along Whitehall from Buckingham Palace

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Two Minute Silence#The Silence#After The Funeral#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Royal Navy
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
The List

There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died

When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William tells soldiers who will be taking part in the Queen's funeral that Her Majesty will be 'looking down' on the service

Prince William has told soldiers who will be taking part in the Queen's funeral that Her Majesty will be 'looking down' on her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The service, which will take place in central London on Monday, will be attended by hundreds of world leaders, foreign dignitaries and members of the Royal Family.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

602K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy