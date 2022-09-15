Read full article on original website
2023 Honda Cars: New Accord, a Sporty-Looking Odyssey, and the Return of the Civic Type R
These are exciting days for Honda. Updates are coming fast and frequently for the Japanese automaker's American car lineup. Its 11th-generation Civic just made its debut for 2022 to heaps of praise, and there's a lot more coming: a new Civic Type R, a Civic Hybrid, a next-gen Accord, and a new trim level for the Odyssey minivan.
