Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WDIO-TV
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
WDIO-TV
Youngkin administration recasts transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
WDIO-TV
Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor
The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
WDIO-TV
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmth begins the week, but doesn’t stick around
The week ahead begins warm with temps around 10 degrees above normal. These warmer conditions linger through Tuesday, then highs fall into 50s and 60s starting Wednesday and continue each day through the weekend. There will be a few opportunities for rain in the coming days, but each is rather...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
WDIO-TV
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
WDIO-TV
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
