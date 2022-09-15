CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Mason's Toy Box put on its first-ever Santa in September this weekend, and this event is more than just an early Christmas celebration. "This is the inaugural event for Santa in September hosted here at Eastwood Farm and Winery. This is the first time we partnered with them they are hosting a space for us as well as a dollar donation for every French fry order and you have the option to round up on your wine order today. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from our raffles will go to support Mason's Toy Box," Mason’s Toy Box Coordinator, Mary Johnston, said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO