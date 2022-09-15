Read full article on original website
Day of Caring coming up on Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This Wednesday is a community-wide day of service organized by the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. This is the 31st year of the United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring. According to a release, this year’s event has been supported by the University of...
Partnership taking aim at smoking rates in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is teaming up with more than a dozen community pharmacies in Appalachia. According to a release, this partnership aims to help residents in rural Appalachia quit smoking and test the effectiveness of several smoking cessation programs. The specific aim...
UVA freezes tuition for 2022-2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is freezing tuition for the 2022-2023 school year for in-state undergraduate students. On Sept. 16, the UVA Board of Visitors announced that it approved what Governor Glenn Youngkin wanted, to not increase UVA tuition. Officials at the university are excited that...
New event aims to support youth development in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During Carniville for Charlottesville, sororities and fraternities at the University of Virginia got together for a day full of fun and festivities. And it all started for a bigger cause, specifically to raise money for local nonprofits promoting youth development. “The way that this started...
Meade Park playground will be closed for equipment replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that it is closing a playground on the far end of Meade Park in order to do a total playground replacement. The playground will be closed starting Sept. 26 and remain closed through Oct. 7. The...
Orange County recognized for financial reporting
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Department of Finance has been recognized. According to a release, the department received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This was for the county’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that...
False alarm for armed shooter at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There were some frantic moments at Charlottesville High School on Monday, but it was all a hoax. Police received a call saying there was an active shooter at the school. Schools in Culpeper County, Lynchburg, and Arlington among other places all had similar calls, saying...
UVA to freeze tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year, and will also rebate in-state students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has decided to freeze tuition for this upcoming school year, decided on Friday in a Board of Visitors meeting. The university will also rebate in-state students $690 due to recent undergraduate tuition increases. Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement thanking the...
City council discusses potential housing project along JPA corridor
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City Council met Monday night to discuss a potential housing project along Jefferson Park Avenue and Observatory Avenue. It's a big project. It would add 119 housing units along the JPA corridor. Tonight the developer was given a special-use permit, which will let the project...
Cville Pride holds street fair and fun day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cville Pride hosted a street fair and fun day on Sunday. This is the first in-person event since the start of the COVID pandemic and allowed for a large gathering of LGBTQ+ to celebrate who they are. The event was designed to get local LGBTQ+...
UPDATE: CPD has responded about the hoax 911 call
UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a hoax call about an incident at Charlottesville High School. On Monday, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley sent a message to families regarding the incident. Our high school had a difficult day today after local police received a hoax 911 call...
Seeking design proposals for Dairy Road bridge replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is looking for a company to help with a project to replace a local bridge. The city has sent out a request for proposals, seeking a company that will design a plan to replace the Dairy Road bridge. According to the...
Santa in September supports Mason's Toy Box
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Mason's Toy Box put on its first-ever Santa in September this weekend, and this event is more than just an early Christmas celebration. "This is the inaugural event for Santa in September hosted here at Eastwood Farm and Winery. This is the first time we partnered with them they are hosting a space for us as well as a dollar donation for every French fry order and you have the option to round up on your wine order today. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from our raffles will go to support Mason's Toy Box," Mason’s Toy Box Coordinator, Mary Johnston, said.
ACPS continues to face school bus driver shortages
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is still a school bus driver shortage that is affecting many families within Albemarle County. Albemarle County Public Schools spokesperson Phil Giaramita says these shortages will likely continue for a while. On Monday, word came out about a school bus that was delayed...
Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
Cavaliers take down No. 2 North Carolina in historic come back
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Steve Swanson has been a head coach for more than 30 seasons and picked up more than 400 wins, but few compare to No. 7 Virginia's dramatic second-half comeback to beat No. 2 North Carolina. The Tar Heels quickly took a 2-0 lead over...
Charlottesville officers investigating shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near the University of Virginia on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Ninth Street NE, around 12:43 a.m. This is near off-Grounds apartments. Witnesses say they heard...
