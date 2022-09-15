ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Fiona’s track shifts slightly west

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fiona’s track shifted slightly west Friday morning.

The tropical storm developed late Wednesday.

Forecasters said Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. It will move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Lesser Antilles as of Friday morning.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The storm’s winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

News Channel 8 chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said the storm’s track shifted closer to the Bahamas, which was expected. There is some chance that it could impact the United States. Although, it is too early to be sure. The long-term track can be very uncertain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

