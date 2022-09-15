Read full article on original website
Exclusive-PepsiCo ends Pepsi, 7UP production in Russia months after promising halt over Ukraine
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) has stopped making Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew in Russia nearly six months after the U.S. company said it would suspend sales and production after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Swiss cut growth forecasts given energy risks and inflation
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government significantly cut its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, citing increasing risks from a "tense energy situation and sharp price increases".
