WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Is Conn. seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Plus, are we seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalization in Connecticut, and what do we need to know about West Nile encephalitis?. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale...
darientimes.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
The battle over home heating assistance funding — will families be left out in the cold?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Connecticut families be out in the cold this winter? Many families around the state are trying to figure out whether to fill their oil tanks to heat their homes, or to leave them half empty because they need money to eat. Meanwhile, state leaders continue to battle over a potential […]
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
News 12
Guide: Festivals happening around Connecticut
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening around Connecticut this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. Fall. Annual Durham Fair. Location: Durham Fairgrounds. Durham. Dates: Sept....
Register Citizen
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
americanhistorycentral.com
Connecticut Colony Facts
Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
'Here we are again.' CT residents fear for family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
People in western Connecticut with friends and family in Puerto Rico say they hope the island has an easier recovery than it did after Hurricane Maria back in 2017.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
NewsTimes
Bob Stefanowski calls Ned Lamont 'a coward' for only accepting two CT governor debates
The campaign of Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of head-to-head contests between the duo in 2018 when they competed for an open seat. NBC Connecticut will host the candidates in its studios on Sept. 27, while WTNH News 8...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
trumbulltimes.com
Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both
Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
News 12
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
americanhistorycentral.com
The Pequot War
The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
hwy.co
5 Creepy Abandoned Places in Connecticut
Abandoned places in CT may not be your first thought when thinking of this picturesque New England state, but maybe it should be. Being one of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut has a lot of history. And, history often leads to old and abandoned places. We’ve got five creepy, abandoned...
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Nardelli’s celebrating 100th anniversary this year
(WTNH) – Now, the story of Italian immigrants realized the American dream right here in Connecticut. Nardelli’s is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and it’s still family owned and maintaining the recipe is still a top priority. Watch the video above for the full segment.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: How the Millstone Power Station can help CT understand the importance of ranked-choice voting
The Millstone Power Station provides over 47 percent of Connecticut’s electricity, and over 90 percent of its carbon-free electricity. It is Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant and it will help us understand why ranked-choice voting, or RCV, is so important. Gov. Ned Lamont recently received the endorsement of...
