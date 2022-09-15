Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Leon County Humane Society hosts yard sale to help support growing numbers of homeless pets
The Leon County Humane Society was hosting a big fund-raising yard sale in Tallahassee's Southwood on Saturday, Sept. 17. Along with offering many bargains, the event also was an effort to communicate the growing need for both more cash and more animal adoptions. Among the many Humane Society volunteers on...
wfsu.org
A birthday tribute to Ray Charles takes place in his childhood hometown this Friday
The world-famous musician known as Ray Charles died in 2004 and would have been 92 years old this Friday. In his memory, 2 Tallahassee musicians will celebrate Ray Charles' birthday in the town where he grew up. One half of the duo Hot Tamale, Adrian Fogelin thinks Ray Charles deserves...
