The Independent

Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed...
Elite Daily

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Wreath Had A Nod To Her And Prince Philip's Wedding

On Sept. 19, the longest reigning monarch in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest. The funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, not only paid tribute to the monarch, but nodded to her 73-year marriage to Prince Philip. Here’s the sweet way Queen Elizabeth’s funeral wreath was connected to Prince Philip.
Elite Daily

Meghan Markle Shed A Tear At The Queen’s Funeral In This Emotional Photo

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had an emotional day at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. She was one of the reported 2,000 guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 and appeared so moved by the proceedings that she shed a tear for the long-reigning monarch. Dressed in all black, she was photographed wiping a tear away with her hand, which was covered in a black glove.
Elite Daily

2 Of The Queen’s (Pawfect) Corgis Attended Her Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was held on Sept. 19, and there were many familiar faces in the attendance, like Harry and Meghan, the Bidens, and yup — even the queen’s corgis. Though it was a sad affair, the photos of the queen’s corgis attending her funeral are...
Elite Daily

All The Ways Meghan Markle’s Funeral Outfit Paid Tribute To The Queen

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte weren’t the only royals to honor Queen Elizabeth II with special jewelry during the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also donned jewelry that paid tribute to the queen in a special way. While Middleton’s jewelry once belonged to the queen and Princess Charlotte’s brooch honored one of Elizabeth’s II favorite hobbies, Markle’s small pearl and diamond stud earrings were gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018. Apart from these special earrings, Markle appeared to only be wearing a simple cuff bracelet on one wrist and her wedding ring. By allowing the earrings to stand out, Markle seemed to emphasize how important they were to her and, by association, how important the queen was to her as well.
Elite Daily

Kate Middleton’s Pearls At A Pre-Funeral Reception Were A Sweet Tribute To The Queen

In the words of Jackie Kennedy: “Pearls are always appropriate,” and Kate Middleton proved pearls are timeless as ever at a recent royal reception. The newly crowned princess joined Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at a Royal Lunch hosted in Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. According to People, Kate wore a signature three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and was a fashion staple for the late monarch.
Elite Daily

The Queen’s Final Portrait Honored This Major Milestone

On Sept. 18, Buckingham Palace shared Queen Elizabeth II’s final portrait. The photo shows the late monarch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Windsor Castle. She’s seen wearing a light blue dress with two aquamarine brooches, which, according to The Guardian, were gifts from her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth, for her 18th birthday in 1944. She also has on her signature three-strand pearl necklace.
Elite Daily

This House Of The Dragon Sneak Peek Introduces The Next Generation

When House of the Dragon was initially announced, the cast included Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent. However, since the beginning of Season 1, those characters have been played by younger actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. But with the season now half over, it’s time for the main stars to step up, and the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6 promo gives viewers their first glimpse at the new, grown-up generation of Targaryens.
The Independent

Young choir singer praised for ‘putting his soul’ into performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

A young choir vocalist has been praised for “putting his soul” into his performance, while singing at a service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey to lay the late monarch to rest. The state funeral was led by King Charles III.During the Orders of Service, multiple musical performances took place with hymns and psalms sung by different choirs, including the Choir of Westminster Abbey. As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the group sang the The five Sentences, which features lines of scripture set to music and has...
