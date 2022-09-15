Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed...
With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
WINDSOR, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.
U.K.・
Elite Daily
The Photos Of Harry And William At Queen Elizabeth’s Vigil Are Emotional
On Sept. 17, a vigil for Queen Elizabeth took place at Westminster Hall. It was lead by Prince William and Prince Harry, joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and Lady Louise and Viscount Severn. These photos captured the emotional moment.
Elite Daily
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Wreath Had A Nod To Her And Prince Philip's Wedding
On Sept. 19, the longest reigning monarch in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest. The funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, not only paid tribute to the monarch, but nodded to her 73-year marriage to Prince Philip. Here’s the sweet way Queen Elizabeth’s funeral wreath was connected to Prince Philip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Honored Their "Great-Granny" At Her Funeral
After 70 years of ruling the U.K., Queen Elizabeth doesn’t just have children, but grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Here are the most touching photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen's funeral.
Elite Daily
Harry And Meghan Joined The Royal Family To Mourn Queen Elizabeth At Her Funeral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the royal family to say goodbye at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. Markle didn’t walk in the funeral procession since it traditionally includes men of the royal family, but these photos of Meghan and Harry at the funeral capture some touching moments.
Elite Daily
Meghan Markle Shed A Tear At The Queen’s Funeral In This Emotional Photo
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had an emotional day at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. She was one of the reported 2,000 guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 and appeared so moved by the proceedings that she shed a tear for the long-reigning monarch. Dressed in all black, she was photographed wiping a tear away with her hand, which was covered in a black glove.
Elite Daily
2 Of The Queen’s (Pawfect) Corgis Attended Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was held on Sept. 19, and there were many familiar faces in the attendance, like Harry and Meghan, the Bidens, and yup — even the queen’s corgis. Though it was a sad affair, the photos of the queen’s corgis attending her funeral are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
All The Ways Meghan Markle’s Funeral Outfit Paid Tribute To The Queen
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte weren’t the only royals to honor Queen Elizabeth II with special jewelry during the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also donned jewelry that paid tribute to the queen in a special way. While Middleton’s jewelry once belonged to the queen and Princess Charlotte’s brooch honored one of Elizabeth’s II favorite hobbies, Markle’s small pearl and diamond stud earrings were gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018. Apart from these special earrings, Markle appeared to only be wearing a simple cuff bracelet on one wrist and her wedding ring. By allowing the earrings to stand out, Markle seemed to emphasize how important they were to her and, by association, how important the queen was to her as well.
Elite Daily
Kate Middleton's Jewelry At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Had So Much Meaning
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been honoring Queen Elizabeth II through the period of mourning for the late monarch by wearing small, tasteful pieces of jewelry once owned by the queen. At a reception on Sept. 17, she wore one of the queen’s pearl necklaces.
Elite Daily
Kate Middleton’s Pearls At A Pre-Funeral Reception Were A Sweet Tribute To The Queen
In the words of Jackie Kennedy: “Pearls are always appropriate,” and Kate Middleton proved pearls are timeless as ever at a recent royal reception. The newly crowned princess joined Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at a Royal Lunch hosted in Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17. According to People, Kate wore a signature three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and was a fashion staple for the late monarch.
Elite Daily
The Queen’s Final Portrait Honored This Major Milestone
On Sept. 18, Buckingham Palace shared Queen Elizabeth II’s final portrait. The photo shows the late monarch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Windsor Castle. She’s seen wearing a light blue dress with two aquamarine brooches, which, according to The Guardian, were gifts from her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth, for her 18th birthday in 1944. She also has on her signature three-strand pearl necklace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
This House Of The Dragon Sneak Peek Introduces The Next Generation
When House of the Dragon was initially announced, the cast included Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent. However, since the beginning of Season 1, those characters have been played by younger actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. But with the season now half over, it’s time for the main stars to step up, and the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6 promo gives viewers their first glimpse at the new, grown-up generation of Targaryens.
Young choir singer praised for ‘putting his soul’ into performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A young choir vocalist has been praised for “putting his soul” into his performance, while singing at a service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey to lay the late monarch to rest. The state funeral was led by King Charles III.During the Orders of Service, multiple musical performances took place with hymns and psalms sung by different choirs, including the Choir of Westminster Abbey. As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the group sang the The five Sentences, which features lines of scripture set to music and has...
‘Ron’s Place’: drive to save Birkenhead palace of outsider art
The front room of the late Ron Gittins’s flat has a Pompeii Villa of the Mysteries vibe to it. The hall could be an Egyptian tomb. The bathroom, an aquarium fever dream. Handmade fireplaces include a lion 3 metres tall, a minotaur and – in the kitchen – a Roman altar.
Comments / 0