Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte weren’t the only royals to honor Queen Elizabeth II with special jewelry during the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also donned jewelry that paid tribute to the queen in a special way. While Middleton’s jewelry once belonged to the queen and Princess Charlotte’s brooch honored one of Elizabeth’s II favorite hobbies, Markle’s small pearl and diamond stud earrings were gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018. Apart from these special earrings, Markle appeared to only be wearing a simple cuff bracelet on one wrist and her wedding ring. By allowing the earrings to stand out, Markle seemed to emphasize how important they were to her and, by association, how important the queen was to her as well.

