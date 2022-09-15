ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician

By Meredith Clark
 2 days ago
Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.

The 29-year-old singer has confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People on 8 August. "He’s a super great guy."

Following the news, Lovato was spotted on 16 August with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a black sweater, distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.

That same day, Lovato appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed the song “Substance” off her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which her new beau co-wrote. Jutes gave his girlfriend a shoutout on Instagram when he shared a video of her Tonight Show performance.

“sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot,” he captioned the post. “u killed it rockstar @ddlovato . substance on @jimmyfallon last night. grateful to be a part of this one ps ur f***ing hot”.

Lovato replied in the comments, “YOU ARE thank you so much baby!!”

Jutes – whose real name is Jordan Lutes – is a pop punk singer from Ottawa, Canada. On 10 August, he celebrated Lovato’s 30th birthday with a tribute posted to Instagram. The series of pictures and videos featured the couple on vacation and packing on the PDA, taking selfies on hikes, and riding rollercoasters together. Jutes accompanied the carousel with a sweet message for the star.

“happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” he wrote. “making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere).”

“i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything.”

“i love u,” he added.

The Canadian musician has also helped Lovato with some of her own music, and is listed as a co-writer for her single “Substance”. Jutes celebrated the track’s release last July when he posted a clip from the music video to Instagram.

“substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he wrote. “when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang”.

Lovato commented: “thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you here’s to many more!! let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!)”.

Much like his girlfriend, who has been open about her sobriety journey in the past, Jutes celebrated 100 days of sobriety in July. He shared on Twitter at the time: “100 days sober today. learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try. took a long time to be ready but i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with shit rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever”.

Demi Lovato’s eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which was released on Friday 20 August, has generated buzz for one of its tracks, titled “29”. The song seemingly addresses the age gap with her ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama.

The Disney Channel alum began dating the That 70s Show actor in 2010, when she was 17 years old and he was 29. The two dated on and off until they eventually split in 2016.

Lovato recently updated her pronouns to include she/her in addition to they/them.

