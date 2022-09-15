Traffic alert: Watch for I-17 closures near north Glendale this weekend
ADOT reports that this coming weekend restrictions will be in place on I-17 near north Glendale for pavement removal and sign work.
The restrictions include:
- Northbound I-17: Closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
- North- and southbound I-17: Two lanes between Dunlap Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
The following northbound on-ramps will also be closed:
- Northern Avenue
- Dunlap Avenue
- Peoria Avenue
- Cactus Road
- Thunderbird Road
- Greenway Road
- Bell Road.
DETOUR:
Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 19th and 35th avenues to Deer Valley Road to connect with I-17 beyond the closure.
Drivers can also use alternate routes including northbound SR 51 or Loop 101 (West Valley).
