Traffic alert: Watch for I-17 closures near north Glendale this weekend

Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

ADOT reports that this coming weekend restrictions will be in place on I-17 near north Glendale for pavement removal and sign work.

The restrictions include:

  • Northbound I-17: Closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
  • North- and southbound I-17: Two lanes between Dunlap Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The following northbound on-ramps will also be closed:

  • Northern Avenue
  • Dunlap Avenue
  • Peoria Avenue
  • Cactus Road
  • Thunderbird Road
  • Greenway Road
  • Bell Road.

DETOUR:

Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 19th and 35th avenues to Deer Valley Road to connect with I-17 beyond the closure.

Drivers can also use alternate routes including northbound SR 51 or Loop 101 (West Valley).

