Traffic alert: Watch for I-17 closures near north Glendale this weekend

ADOT reports that this coming weekend restrictions will be in place on I-17 near north Glendale for pavement removal and sign work.

The restrictions include:

Northbound I-17: Closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

North- and southbound I-17: Two lanes between Dunlap Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The following northbound on-ramps will also be closed:

Northern Avenue

Dunlap Avenue

Peoria Avenue

Cactus Road

Thunderbird Road

Greenway Road

Bell Road.

DETOUR:

Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 19th and 35th avenues to Deer Valley Road to connect with I-17 beyond the closure.

Drivers can also use alternate routes including northbound SR 51 or Loop 101 (West Valley).