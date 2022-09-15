Read full article on original website
Discovery of the causes of brain dysfunction in patients with Huntington’s disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a hereditary brain disease caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene. HD is a neurodegenerative disease without a cure that, after the onset of the disease at around 40 years of age, causes changes in personality and symptoms of dementia along with uncontrollable convulsive movements, ultimately leading to death. It is known that such HD symptoms are caused by the destruction of brain cells in the striatum due to problems occurring in synapses that are crucial to brain function during the progression of the disease. However, the specific mechanism behind brain dysfunction during the progression of HD has not been fully elucidated.
Cancer patients facing housing instability show greater risk of mortality
Health systems are increasingly interested in integrating health care with social care, but little is known about cancer patients’ social welfare and how it affects their health outcomes. To address this, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and partnering institutions assessed the prevalence and impact...
Algorithm sheds new light on ICU patients’ consciousness
Visit a neurological ICU during a consultant’s morning rounds, and you’re likely to see physicians conducting painstaking tests to assess each patients’ level of consciousness. These tests are the only way to accurately gauge a patient’s prognosis, or to spot vital warning signs that a patient’s health is declining — but with each test taking as long as an hour to complete, they place an enormous burden on clinical teams.
New test can ID patients at risk of severe COVID-19, study finds
A genomic test being developed by a Charlottesville, Va., company can predict a patient’s risk of developing severe COVID-19, new research from UVA Health suggests. That information could help doctors identify patients at high risk for poor outcomes and quickly begin tailored treatment. A genomic test being developed by...
Cancer screening gaps highlight urgent need to address health inequities, according to NCCN policy summit
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [September 16, 2022] — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
