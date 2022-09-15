Read full article on original website
Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
ABC4
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department September 18 End of Shift Report
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department published its September 18 end of shift report Monday. 2209-1006/Welfare check complainant requested a welfare check on a friend. 2209-1011/Phone harassment investigation: two neighbors. 2209-1018/disorderly complainant reported an assault by a female juvenile. 2209-1031/citizen assist investigation of a dispute between neighbors. 2209-1032/agency assist...
castlecountryradio.com
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
oregontoday.net
Armed Suspect Seen in SE Oregon, Sept. 15
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR. The vehicle and suspect have not been located. The vehicle is described as burnt orange/silver 2001 Dodge Dakota 4-door. The plate is Nevada-436 NTR. The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and beard. His clothing has been described as black jacket, brown pants with a baseball cap. The pants were also described as tan camouflage. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, having committed prior home invasions and car-jackings. He should not be approached and if seen call 911 or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.
SLCPD, SWAT arrest barricaded Domestic Violence suspect
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has made an arrest of a 35-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Highland home, causing SWAT to be dispatched to the scene. From Friday evening into Saturday morning, SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators reportedly spent several hours trying to safely take […]
kjzz.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border
LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
ABC4
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
KSLTV
Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ CAPTURED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man seen in Southeast Oregon in custody
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has been captured Thursday. They said they were working on providing further details. Oregon State Police are warning the public about man described as armed and dangerous who has made his way into Oregon after allegedly committing multiple violent crimes in Utah and Nevada.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
FOX 13 News
Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.
