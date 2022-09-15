Read full article on original website
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Quarterdeck this Sunday, Sept. 18
An Oktoberfest celebration will be held all day this Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines. That means that from 9 a.m. until closing (around 8 p.m.), you can enjoy seasonal food and beverages. Mayor Matt Mahoney wil open the event at 2 p.m., hopefully whilst wearing...
High School Football Roundup: Mt. Rainier beats Tahoma 13-6
Mt. Rainier survived Tahoma in a 13-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Tahoma High on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in local football action. Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters. Mt. Rainier moved in front of Tahoma 13-0 going into the final quarter. The Rams...
