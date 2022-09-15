Read full article on original website
Updated transcripts lead to a Virginia Tech scholarship offer for Jonathan Pennix
Throughout the early part of his recruitment, Virginia Tech coaches continually told Appomattox (VA) athlete Jonathan Pennix that they had a plan to offer him, but he needed to do some work academically before they would be able to extend a scholarship offer. On Saturday, Pennix returned to Virginia Tech,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
Controversial Podcaster Tim Poole Shouts Out Danville, Virginia In Recent Interview During Food Discussion
On a recent live broadcast, Tim Pool, a notable podcaster with 1.5 million Youtube subscribers, 1.3 Twitter followers, and a quickly growing Rumble audience, mentioned our beloved Danville, VA on Sunday. The reference to Danville came during a discussion of how certain fast foods have an adverse effect on men’s...
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect indicted in 2 deaths; new charge added
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury...
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - India Sims is a beauty specialist with a focus in massage therapy, makeup, and more. She’s wanted to work at a spa for quite some time. Sims has been using a wheelchair for nearly her entire life, and employers rarely looked past it. “When I...
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
WSLS
