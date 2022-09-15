ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
VIRGINIA STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options

For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WDBJ7.com

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville

SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
DANVILLE, VA

