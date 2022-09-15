ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
