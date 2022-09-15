Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
KING-5
DQ Big Game: Peninsula vs. Gig Harbor
Highlights of this week's DQ Big Game. Chris Egan reports on Peninsula's 39-30 win over Gig Harbor in the Fish Bowl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
New funding proposal for Seattle parks
The proposal calls for a tax of $0.39 per $1,000 of assessed value. The rate is roughly twice what residents paid under the first cycle of the Seattle Park District.
Comments / 0