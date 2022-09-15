ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind’ On FX On Hulu, Reflecting The Inherently False Moments Of Performative Comedy

FX threw everyone a curveball by tossing two new stand-up comedy specials on TV last week, the network’s first stab at the genre since releasing a documentary, Hysterical, a year and a half ago. Are these specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers harbingers of more har-hars to come? Or will you get lost even just trying to find stand-up on the FX on Hulu hub thanks to the algorithms? KATE BERLANT: CINAMMON IN THE WIND: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Kate Berlant is all over the place right now. Playing baseball on Prime Video in the reboot of A...
