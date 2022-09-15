Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind’ On FX On Hulu, Reflecting The Inherently False Moments Of Performative Comedy
FX threw everyone a curveball by tossing two new stand-up comedy specials on TV last week, the network’s first stab at the genre since releasing a documentary, Hysterical, a year and a half ago. Are these specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers harbingers of more har-hars to come? Or will you get lost even just trying to find stand-up on the FX on Hulu hub thanks to the algorithms? KATE BERLANT: CINAMMON IN THE WIND: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Kate Berlant is all over the place right now. Playing baseball on Prime Video in the reboot of A...
12 of the best and 12 of the worst Netflix originals that have come out this year, so far
From romantic series like "Heartstopper" to comedies like "Senior Year," some content from the streaming service was a hit while others were flops.
Comments / 0