Read full article on original website
Related
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/6/22: Spencer Has a Confession to Make!
Trina’s party is ground zero for drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but there’s plenty going on throughout Port Charles! Spencer wants to come clean, Cameron suspects Joss is keeping secrets, TJ shares his concerns with Jordan, Stella is stunned by Portia’s news, Marshall takes a stand, Nina and Willow come face to face at Nelle’s grave, Carly plays Mama Bear, and Selina tries to strike a deal with Sonny!
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
Lexi Ainsworth Reveals She’s Back on GENERAL HOSPITAL “For a While”
It’s been a while since Kristina has been on screen for any length of time, but Lexi Ainsworth promises her fans that she’s going to be back on GENERAL HOSPITAL again soon and making more than the occasional one-episode appearances!. “I’m really happy about it,” she told Soap...
GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Tabyana Ali Wrote a Children’s Book!
Fans might be surprised to learn that not only is Tabyana Ali (Trina, GENERAL HOSPITAL) a talented actress, but she’s also a published author! Her children’s book, My Flower Child, featuring illustrations from artist Redrose candyart, is about a mother who expresses the love she has for her daughter.
RELATED PEOPLE
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Daytime Alum Robert LuPone Dead at 76
Daytime alum Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, he earned a Tony nomination for playing Zach in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line and went on to found the off-Broadway company MCC Theater.
Daytime Alum Joe E. Tata Dead at 85
Veteran actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85. Former BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 castmate Ian Ziering shared the sad news on Instagram. “Joey was truly an OG,” he declared. “I remember seeing him on THE ROCKFORD FILES with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains on the original BATMAN series.
Ken Corday Opens up About DAYS OF OUR LIVES Moving to Peacock
Soap fans were stunned to learn that DAYS OF OUR LIVES would be ending its run on NBC after 57 years to begin streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. However, the soap’s executive producer, Ken Corday, is actually excited by the move. “This was baked into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joshua Morrow Reveals How Nick Feels About Sally on Y&R
Nick is embarking on a new life working at Newman again on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. And while the guy is still feeling guilty over accidentally killing Ashland and his father covering it all up, portrayer Joshua Morrow is excited to be back in the corporate arena and eager to see what’s next for his character.
What Happened to Nelle on GENERAL HOSPITAL
As soon as Nell Hayes first appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, she became a character fans loved to hate. And that was before it was revealed her real name was Nell Benson, tying her to Carly! The character was played by Chloe Lanier, who was already familiar to GH viewers as she’d appeared in a special anniversary episode in 2015 as a young Pat Spencer. Lanier’s first run lasted from August 2016 until August 2018. She then returned later that year for brief appearances in October, November, and December. Lanier reprised the role again in June 2019, lasting until the character was killed off in September 2020. However, in September 2022, it was revealed the actress would be making another short-term appearance on the soap!
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Chelsea and Adam Reconnect!
Watch your step in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Diane walks right into trouble, Nick’s frustrations grow, and Chelsea and Adam find themselves bonding! What might come next?. At Society, Diane is surprised to recognize the woman sitting at a nearby table. “Talia Morgan, am I right?”...
Mishael Morgan Updates Fans on Her Status at THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
It’s been over a month since Amanda has been seen in Genoa City, and portrayer Mishael Morgan had to use social media to reassure fans that she was still part of the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!. Back in the Aug. 5 episode, Amanda was heartbroken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deacon and Nikki Reunite in a Special B&B/Y&R Crossover!
Back in July, there was some buzz about Sean Kanan bringing his character of Deacon Sharpe from THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL over to sister soap THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, and while the actor joked about it, he also made it seem like it wasn’t in the cards.
Brandon Barash Opens up About Killing Jake and Resurrecting Stefan on DAYS
Viewers were shocked when Jake was suddenly shot and killed on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and his heart was transplanted into Stefan’s body to bring him back to life. But portrayer Brandon Barash admitted that he had been seeing the writing on the wall for a while now. “I...
Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL
When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
David Lautman Admits He’s Surprised to Still Be Playing Smoltz on GH!
Since his debut back in February 2022, Grant Smoltz has become one of the preeminent troublemakers on GENERAL HOSPITAL and portrayer David Lautman couldn’t be happier. Especially since the role was originally just meant to be a one-off!. “The initial offer from GH was a one-episode day player,” Lautman...
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Will Brooke Betray Ridge?
Ridge remains caught between Brooke and Taylor in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers. But will he make a decision between the two women in his life… or will it be made for him?. Steffy has not been subtle about her desire to see her parents reunited. “You...
Deidre Hall Shares a Heartfelt Message With DAYS OF OUR LIVES Fans
With DAYS OF OUR LIVES ending its 57-year run on NBC and moving over to Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12, the soap wants to make sure that the fans keep watching when it moves to the streaming service. Executive producer Ken Corday has already talked about how excited he is for this new opportunity, and now star Deidre Hall (Marlena) made a heartfelt speech directly to the fans in a new promotional video.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Explosive New Season Preview!
As a new season begins, these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers promise romance, excitement, thrills, and adventure beyond anything you’ve ever seen before! An explosive new promo showcases new love stories, shocking twists, unexpected returns, and a race against time to save lives!. With Stefan’s return from the dead,...
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0