GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/6/22: Spencer Has a Confession to Make!

Trina’s party is ground zero for drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but there’s plenty going on throughout Port Charles! Spencer wants to come clean, Cameron suspects Joss is keeping secrets, TJ shares his concerns with Jordan, Stella is stunned by Portia’s news, Marshall takes a stand, Nina and Willow come face to face at Nelle’s grave, Carly plays Mama Bear, and Selina tries to strike a deal with Sonny!
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?

Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
John Stamos
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!

Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Daytime Alum Robert LuPone Dead at 76

Daytime alum Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, he earned a Tony nomination for playing Zach in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line and went on to found the off-Broadway company MCC Theater.
Daytime Alum Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

Veteran actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85. Former BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 castmate Ian Ziering shared the sad news on Instagram. “Joey was truly an OG,” he declared. “I remember seeing him on THE ROCKFORD FILES with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains on the original BATMAN series.
Joshua Morrow Reveals How Nick Feels About Sally on Y&R

Nick is embarking on a new life working at Newman again on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. And while the guy is still feeling guilty over accidentally killing Ashland and his father covering it all up, portrayer Joshua Morrow is excited to be back in the corporate arena and eager to see what’s next for his character.
What Happened to Nelle on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Nell Hayes first appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, she became a character fans loved to hate. And that was before it was revealed her real name was Nell Benson, tying her to Carly! The character was played by Chloe Lanier, who was already familiar to GH viewers as she’d appeared in a special anniversary episode in 2015 as a young Pat Spencer. Lanier’s first run lasted from August 2016 until August 2018. She then returned later that year for brief appearances in October, November, and December. Lanier reprised the role again in June 2019, lasting until the character was killed off in September 2020. However, in September 2022, it was revealed the actress would be making another short-term appearance on the soap!
Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL

When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
Deidre Hall Shares a Heartfelt Message With DAYS OF OUR LIVES Fans

With DAYS OF OUR LIVES ending its 57-year run on NBC and moving over to Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12, the soap wants to make sure that the fans keep watching when it moves to the streaming service. Executive producer Ken Corday has already talked about how excited he is for this new opportunity, and now star Deidre Hall (Marlena) made a heartfelt speech directly to the fans in a new promotional video.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Explosive New Season Preview!

As a new season begins, these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers promise romance, excitement, thrills, and adventure beyond anything you’ve ever seen before! An explosive new promo showcases new love stories, shocking twists, unexpected returns, and a race against time to save lives!. With Stefan’s return from the dead,...
