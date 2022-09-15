ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clark Art to Host Final Foraging Walk of Season Sept. 26

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute hosts its final foraging walk of the season with naturalist and wild edibles enthusiast Arianna Alexsandra Collins on Sept. 26. Collins will guide visitors across the Clark’s 140-acre campus in a one-hour talk, identifying wild edibles and medicinals found on the grounds. The walkabout begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Fernández Terrace by the Clark’s Reflecting Pool.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Williamstown Repair Cafe Begins Sept. 24

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, running from 1 to 4 p.m. The event allows people to bring broken items in order for them to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Central Berkshire Record Show Returns October 2

DALTON, Mass. — After a successful inaugural event in the spring, the Central Berkshire Record Show is returning this fall at the Stationery Factory. Hosted by Berkshirecat Productions, it will feature two dozen vinyl dealers, CDs, cassettes, music memorabilia, food truck fare, local craft beer and drinks, and consistent DJ sets.
DALTON, MA
Great Barrington Road Race set for Oct. 16

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s road race, will be on Oct. 16. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to enjoy the peak fall foliage and help GBLC to raise the funds needed to promote conservation, farm preservation, and community trails.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Adams Howland Avenue Resurfacing to Begin This Week

ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting roadway resurfacing operations on Route 8, Howland Avenue, beginning this week. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November 2022. The work will be conducted from the north end of the rotary at Friend Street to the Adams and North Adams town line.
ADAMS, MA
Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Berkshire Music School Announces 2022 Group Classes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School has announced expanded offerings for its 2022 Fall Season. For the start of the new school year, BMS will continue to offer a wide variety of private lessons and group classes ranging from classical training in all band and orchestral instruments, to Introduction to Music for children (offered in English and Spanish), Intergenerational Chamber Music, to performance groups like the BMS String Orchestra and Flute Ensemble, as well as our new offering: Music for Munchkins.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin

After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
Pittsfield Selling Rehabbed Home to First-time Homebuyer by Lottery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield is offering a single-family home by lottery sale for $200,000 to a first-time, income-eligible homebuyer. The two-story, fully rehabilitated home at 21 Eleanor Road was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure, said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. "Due...
PITTSFIELD, MA
North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Lever, Mass Life Sciences Center Announce Health Tech Challenge

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lever is now accepting applications for the Western Mass Health Technology Challenge, open to health technology startups in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Presented in partnership with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), the challenge will award $50,000 to the startup that presents the...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

