ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

DeSantis campaigns for Schmidt in Kan. governor's race

OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BERAN: Kansas State Fair wrap up

I hope you had a chance to check out the Kansas State Fair this past week! Mostly, I hope you moved off the midway and away from the concerts to check out the incredible 4-H and Open Class exhibits. I delivered over 70 4-H entries for our county and that...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Black infant mortality rate in Kan. worsened by pandemic

WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Great Bend Post

KDOT to receive $39.5M to build EV charging infrastructure

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
Great Bend Post

Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends

HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kansas Wheat
Great Bend Post

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
TEXAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy