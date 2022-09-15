Read full article on original website
Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers
TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
DeSantis campaigns for Schmidt in Kan. governor's race
OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears...
BERAN: Kansas State Fair wrap up
I hope you had a chance to check out the Kansas State Fair this past week! Mostly, I hope you moved off the midway and away from the concerts to check out the incredible 4-H and Open Class exhibits. I delivered over 70 4-H entries for our county and that...
Black infant mortality rate in Kan. worsened by pandemic
WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
KDOT to receive $39.5M to build EV charging infrastructure
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
Kansas Forest Service battles wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
Kansas State Fair carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
