Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot, Oregon makes big move in college football rankings
Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25, bringing the rankings in line with the AP Top 25 and the rest of the college football world that has deemed the Bulldogs to be the best team in the land. While Georgia assumed No. 1 in other rankings last week in most polls, including the AP Top 25 poll and the CBS Sports 131, the Crimson Tide still held a narrow advantage in voting points (1592 to 1574) but a more significant edge in first-place votes (39 to 25) in the Coaches Poll. That's changed this week as Georgia now has 40 first-place votes to Alabama's 24, and a slight edge in voting points as well.
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Comes back to practice squad
McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. McLaughlin did not get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point after being promoted to Indianapolis' active roster ahead of Sunday's 24-0 loss to Jacksonville. The 26-year-old signed with the Colts' practice squad along with Lucan Havrisik last Tuesday after the team waived previous starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. McLaughlin's move up to the active roster appears to indicate that he will likely see two more gameday elevations as the team's presumptive top-kicking option over the next two weeks.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday
Toney (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Toney is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he only played seven offensive snaps Week 1 (two touches), but looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Though the rookie first-round pick is clearly explosive with the ball in his hands, it's unclear how sizeable a role Toney will have on offense Week 2 even if active.
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win
Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks. The rookie was inactive last week, but Davis-Price worked as the 49ers' No. 2 back behind Jeff Wilson in this one after Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on the IR. He saw most of his touches in the second half after San Francisco took a 20-0 lead into intermission and did little with his opportunities, but fellow rookie Jordan Mason didn't see any touches at all. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Davis-Price's poor numbers in his NFL debut don't guarantee him any sort of significant role in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Only two catches in Week 2
McKenzie caught two of three targets for 37 yards in Monday's 41-7 win over Tennessee. McKenzie had a limited impact despite being the nominal No. 2 wide receiver with Gabe Davis (ankle) sidelined. Tennessee rarely took away Josh Allen's first read, as Stefon Diggs piled up 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. McKenzie's inconsistent role will make him tough to trust on a weekly basis, though he'll likely sprinkle in a few big games while catching passes from one of the league's most prolific passers.
49ers' Jordan Mason: Injury opens up No. 2 job
Mason will take over the No. 2 spot on the 49ers' running back depth chart following the news that Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will miss several weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Davis-Price -- who appeared to beat the undrafted Mason for the No. 2 job in...
Police investigating after Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in face by a fan during postgame celebration
A situation involving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray getting slapped by a fan following Arizona's win over the Raiders on Sunday is under investigation by investigation by police in Las Vegas. A spokesman for the LVPD told the Associated Press on Monday that a battery complaint was made following the Cardinals'...
