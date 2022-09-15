Read full article on original website
‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Among New Additions To Steve Barnett’s Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media
EXCLUSIVE: Lana Condor (To All the Boys films), Desmin Borges (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) have signed on to star alongside Chase Stokes in Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One, which goes into production in Vancouver later this month. The first feature directed by Monarch’s Steve Barnett watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without...
Madonna’s Microphone Style Inspired James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Cinematography
Turns out James Cameron got some of his material from the “Material Girl” herself. The “Avatar” writer/director was inspired by Madonna’s microphone placement during her concerts and found himself “Hung Up” on the concept of staying close to actors during action sequences. “Avatar,” which will be re-released in theaters September 23 ahead of the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiered in 2009 with Sam Worthington starring as a former Marine who travels to planet Pandora and falls in love with a Na’vi woman, played by Zoe Saldana. The lush world of Pandora and its linked Avatars were best suited to be...
papermag.com
The Internet Reacts to Trisha Paytas Naming Baby 'Malibu Barbie'
Trisha Paytas is already stirring up controversy with their newborn baby's name. On the heels of bizarre internet speculation about their first child being the reincarnation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the YouTuber and their husband, Moses Hacmon, finally welcomed their first child on Wednesday, September 14. But while Paytas brushed off the theory in a TikTok from last week, it seems as if they've already spawned another big online discussion — except this time it's about their daughter's name.
Young Joni chef Ann Kim featured on Neftlix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"
A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued Over Alleged 'Lottery' Scam
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are headed to court over an alleged situation that's giving big Fyre Festival vibes. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two are named as defendants in a class action lawsuit stemming from a 2020 "lottery," which promised winners a number of luxury items and experiences, including first-class airline tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, an opportunity to "shop like Kim Kardashian" and a $100,000 cash prize.
papermag.com
Kanye West Claims He's Never Read a Book
Kanye West, who just opened a school, claims to have never read "any book." Following the opening of West's Christian prep school Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West, it was revealed last week that parents of students attending the school were asked to sign NDAs. Amidst this news, Ye appeared on Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with CEO Danny Harris, where he compared reading to eating Brussels sprouts.
papermag.com
Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Reportedly Forcing Parents to Sign NDAs
Kanye West has an unconventional enrollment process for Donda Academy, according to a new report. On Thursday, September 15, Rolling Stone published a story featuring interviews with two unnamed families, who claim that the rapper's private Christian prep school is forcing the parents of all potential students to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to enrollment. However, neither provided specific details about the terms of the NDA.
papermag.com
Beyoncé Sends Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers For Her Emmy Win
Sheryl Lee Ralph is getting her flowers — literally. This past week, the 65-year-old actress took home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. She's only the second Black woman to win in the category. In typical Queen B fashion, Beyoncé sent her a bouquet with a note that read, "To the original Dreamgirl. Sending you a beautiful congratulations."
