Read full article on original website
Related
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The View co-host Ana Navarro criticises coverage of the Queen’s funeral amid Hurricane Fiona
Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm. “Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who...
With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
WINDSOR, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.
John Oliver Gleefully Mocks U.K.’s ‘Forced Mourning’ of Queen Elizabeth II
It was only fitting that John Oliver was Seth Meyers’ first guest on the day that Britain buried Queen Elizabeth II.After the Late Night host congratulated Oliver for beating his show out to win his seventh consecutive Emmy this month for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Oliver admitted that he hates award shows and it “would have been nicer to see you literally anywhere else on Earth,” comparing the event to a “royal funeral without a dead Queen.”With that line, they were off and running with commentary about what Oliver clearly sees as his home country’s over the top reaction to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen’s funeral - latest: Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell
The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” said Buckingham Palace.During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am...
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes place
The royal family has released a previously unseen photo of the Queen after her private burial took place. The photo of the Queen was taken at Balmoral, which is believed to be one of her favourite places in the UK, in 1971 and shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. The image was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. “1926 - 2022.”The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of...
Queen’s beloved horse Emma bids farewell to late monarch at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
Whitney Houston and nuclear secrets: Trump’s DJ role exposes security flaws
Thousands of sensitive documents lay nearby as Trump was spinning the Village People in Mar-a-Lago’s not so private club
The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support
The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...
Taking Back Trump’s America review: Peter Navarro’s venomous Maga saga
Seeking to raise money to fight contempt of Congress charges, the former trade adviser shows contempt for his rivals
Comments / 0