Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
College Football Analyst Thinks Worst Team In The Country Is Obvious
The 2022 college football season is still young, but Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has already unveiled his pick for the worst Power 5 team in the country. Mandel believes Colorado is by far the worst Power 5 team this season. "It's only Week 3, but I'm ready to call...
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight
Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange. Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Oregon Coach Has A Blunt Message For ESPN's 'College GameDay'
No one had faith in Oregon after the Ducks' blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia in Week 1. However, Oregon followed up its disastrous season opener with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in Week 2, setting up an intriguing matchup with No. 12 BYU this Saturday afternoon. ESPN's College...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Field Storming After Appalachian State Win Results in Multiple ‘Traumatic Injuries’: Report
An exciting afternoon in Boone after Appalachian State’s thrilling 32-28 win over Troy on Saturday… The post Field Storming After Appalachian State Win Results in Multiple ‘Traumatic Injuries’: Report appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
Oregon students apologize for classless ‘Mormons’ chant at BYU fans
Oregon’s official student section apologized via Twitter for a classless chant delivered by some fans towards BYU supporters during Saturday’s game between the teams. The Ducks throttled BYU 41-20 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., making both programs 2-1. A fan captured a few videos from...
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas
The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade. Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago. The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football. Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship,...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
