ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#East Tennessee#American Football#Fpi#Vols#Football Power Index#Sec
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released

The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
BENTON, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade. Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago. The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football. Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move

Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy