Newtown, CT

UNG among top universities in the south

The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Mary Frances Jordan Franklin

Mary Frances Jordan Franklin, age 92 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on December 24, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John Henry & Josephine Taylor Jordan. Frances was a graduate of Clarkesville High School, Class of 1947. She worked for Clarkesville Mill as a cloth inspector where she retired with over 40 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Frances enjoyed yard work, flower gardening, and bird watching. She also enjoyed precious time with family and friends. Frances was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
MOUNT AIRY, GA

