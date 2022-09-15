The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO