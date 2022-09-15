ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Road work schedules in the VDOT Staunton District for the week of Sept. 19-23

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?

Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott's OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
UVA escapes, barely: Last-second field goal lifts 'Hoos past ODU, 16-14

ODU scored a late touchdown to take its first lead of the day with 1:01 left, but Brennan Armstrong drove UVA into field-goal range, and Brendan Farrell, who'd missed a 36-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter that could have put the game away, connected from 26 on the final play to lift the 'Hoos to a 16-14 win on Saturday.
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on 'Jeopardy' Tuesday night

Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on "Jeopardy.". Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
