ODU scored a late touchdown to take its first lead of the day with 1:01 left, but Brennan Armstrong drove UVA into field-goal range, and Brendan Farrell, who'd missed a 36-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter that could have put the game away, connected from 26 on the final play to lift the 'Hoos to a 16-14 win on Saturday.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO