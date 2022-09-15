Read full article on original website
Charlottesville issues update to advisory on road work that may affect traffic flow in city
The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late October. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk...
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
Road work schedules in the VDOT Staunton District for the week of Sept. 19-23
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Last-second UVA field goal denies ODU Monarchs chance at rare ACC in-state sweep
ODU was 61 seconds away from completing an in-state ACC football sweep on Saturday. The Monarchs scored late to take a 14-13 lead over Virginia, two weeks after posting a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech in Norfolk, the program's second win over the Hokies in four years.
Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers on Saturday, Sept. 30
Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers to its stage on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the theater's fall bluegrass series. Advance tickets for the bluegrass group are $20. Tickets...
UVA Football Notebook: ‘Hoos dominate stats, but mistakes almost doom them
UVA outgained ODU 513-324, outrushed the Monarchs 229-89, had the ball in the red zone seven (!) times, but needed a field goal on the game's final play to escape with the 16-14 win on Saturday.
What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?
Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott's OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
UVA escapes, barely: Last-second field goal lifts ‘Hoos past ODU, 16-14
ODU scored a late touchdown to take its first lead of the day with 1:01 left, but Brennan Armstrong drove UVA into field-goal range, and Brendan Farrell, who'd missed a 36-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter that could have put the game away, connected from 26 on the final play to lift the 'Hoos to a 16-14 win on Saturday.
Women’s Soccer: Big win on the road for #7 UVA, with 3-2 defeat of #2 North Carolina
Seventh-ranked UVA scored three second-half goals to steal a 3-2 win over second-ranked North Carolina on Saturday at Dorrance Field. Lia Godfrey hit the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute off a pass from Maggie Cagle to...
Bio Ritmo headlines Fiesta de Música outdoor concert featuring salsa, classical and other popular music
Caravanserai Music is pleased to announce a free concert for the community, featuring salsa, classical, and popular music, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. As part of its mission to promote community bonds...
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on "Jeopardy.". Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
