Smith, Nicholas Paul
Nicholas Paul Smith, 44, passed away August 31, 2022. Nick was born May 28, 1978, in Logan, Utah to Paul and Beth Smith. He had an idyllic childhood playing with his neighborhood friends in North Logan. Nick graduated from Sky View High School in 1996. While at Sky View, he was an active member of the boys' soccer team and made many lifelong friends. He then attended Utah State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in 2000. Nick was a creative businessman with a primary focus in sales. He was known for his sense of humor, his compassion, his fun-loving nature, and his kindness. His favorite pastimes were water skiing, sports, spending time outdoors, and being with friends and family. Nick was a loving and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was selfless in giving of his time and talents to family, friends, and his community. Nick is survived by his mother, Beth, North Logan, Utah, his sister, Jocelyn Smith Berge, Edmonds, Washington, niece, Anna Berge, Edmonds, Washington, nephew, William Berge, Edmonds, Washington, grandmother Ruth Helm, Oro Valley, Arizona and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 11 a.m. at Lion's Park (lower), 100 North 500 East, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Cache Valley Veterans Assn/Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, 1760 N. 200 E., Unit 100, North Logan, UT 84341.
Robbins, Helen (Hobbs)
Robbins Helen Hobbs Robbins 78 Dayton, Idaho passed away September 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Dayton Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy. Dayton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Fri. from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and prior to the funeral at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Logan Pride Festival a gleaming success
On Saturday, Sept. 10, friends, family, and locals from all over northern Utah and southern Idaho came together to celebrate Logan's LGBTQIA+ community at the annual Logan Pride Festival. Hosted by the Logan Pride Foundation, the event's theme was "You Are Welcome,” emphasizing the inclusiveness and sense of community that was abundant on the sunny day at Logan's Willow Park.
Burns, MIchael Monroe
Michael Monroe Burns, of Paradise, Utah, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Benton Burns, Sr. and mother Donna Louise Bihary Burns. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carmell Jackson Burns (daughter of Stan and Dixie Jackson), daughter Kara (Christian), sons M. Blake (Brenda), and Braydon, grandchildren M. Sullivan, Alex, Alysse, brother Al (Laurie), nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family. Mike loved hard, fished with joy, and cooked with a passion for sharing. He would arrive at gatherings with a pan heaped with his latest smoked meat masterpiece and a generous serving of dad jokes. He was an artist of many mediums. Mike's stonework signs can be seen around the valley including Sizzler, King Nature Park, and the welcome to North Logan sign. He was most proud of his Tooele Firefighters Museum rock. His family feels his influence in their own vocations, hobbies, life philosophies, and affinity for horrible puns. His example showed his children how to be tough, patient, kind, and loving. He made the best of situations which looked irretrievably bad. Everyone you meet knows Mike, and they'll tell you something he quietly did for them with a skill you didn't know he had. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and a knack for accents. His ready supply was always entertaining, but the one that dropped everyone to the floor in laughter was his chirping cricket impression. Mike's family felt loved and hope everyone felt his zest for life. Memorial services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. Viewing Friday, September 16th 6-8 pm. and Saturday, September 17th 10:00-10:45, with the funeral service 11 am. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Burial following the service, at the Paradise city cemetery. Donations for funeral expenses can be made at "Burns Family Funeral Expenses" through Gofundme.com Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
Cooper, John Henry
John henry Cooper, 77, of North Logan, died on September13, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will be held on September 30th at 11:00 am in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will follow. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Logan's Adams Elementary named national 'Blue Ribbon School'
Adams Elementary School in Logan has been named a “Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education, a designation made to recognize academic performance by all students collectively in childhood learning institutions. Only two schools in Utah and 297 schools nationwide have been singled out for the...
Prep football: Preston scores 44 points, but still blown out by Burley
A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts. Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
Prep football: Logan falls in first true home game of season
Playing on their own field for the first time this season, the Logan Grizzlies had hoped to fair better against the Bear River Bears. Logan’s offense was able to move the ball well during the first half, but the Grizzlies couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Bears in a 41-20 Region 11 loss Friday night.
'A rainbow flag is not a political statement': Pride flags debated at Logan school board meeting
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. Jay Bates Domenech, the president...
Prep volleyball: Riverhawks fly by Grizzlies in three
MILLVILLE — Make it 10 in a row for the Riverhawks. The Ridgeline volleyball team rolled to a three-set win Thursday night against Logan in Region 11 action, but the Grizzlies did put up a fight. The 4A defending state champion Riverhawks were just more powerful in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory.
Cast vote for valley open space initiative
The Cache County Council has approved putting an open space initiative on the ballot this November. What this means is you can vote for a $20 million bond for the protection of open space. This bond money would be used as matching funds from other sources for the purchase of development rights from willing landowners. As we know, Cache County is changing. We ought to leave a legacy of special lands, even as we do change.
Prep football: Mustangs earn Homecoming win over Wolves
HYRUM — The door of opportunity finally cracked open for Mountain Crest in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs proceeded to bust through it with victory-sealing drive in a 14-0 win over Green Canyon on Friday at Lynn R. Miller Field. The Mustangs took a narrow 7-0 lead in...
Two killed in plane crash east of Preston
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
Prep soccer: Preston girls earn first win of season
There’s no question it’s been a challenging season for Preston’s injury- riddled girls soccer program. As a result, the Indians have suffered plenty of growing pains through the first four-or-so weeks of the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, to the delight of head coach Brandon Lyon, his Preston side appeared to turn a corner this week.
Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
Prep football: Bobcats end skid in big way against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks. Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
Council pays $990,000 for employee cost of living adjustment
During a meeting on Tuesday, the Cache County Council voted for all unelected county employees to receive an 8% increase to their total pay as a cost of living adjustment. The issue was discussed in a workshop before the meeting, where the county’s Human Resources Director, Amy Adams, told the council that 39 county employees have left in the past nine months. In 2021, 38 county employees left their positions.
