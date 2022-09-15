ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man pleas guilty in case involving 5,600 fentanyl pills confiscated at airport

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GH4Y_0hx4JDcY00

5,600 fentanyl pills off the street after bust at St. Cloud home 00:27

ST. CLOUD,  Minn. -- A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills police at MSP confiscated in June.

Eric Dodd, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. His other charges were dismissed.

RELATED: Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrested

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, on June 6, police intercepted the package, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Two other men were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Dodd is awaiting a sentencing date.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud police investigating 2 separate Sunday shootings at same intersection

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating two shooting incidents that happened in the same area of the city Sunday.The first incident happened at about 4 a.m. near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South. Police responded to a number of reports of shots fired. Officers said they did not immediately see any evidence of damage or victims, but upon daybreak did find a number of spent shell casings.Sunday evening, at about 7:45 p.m., officers were summoned to the same intersection. It appear shots had been fired from a moving vehicle, but no victim was found at the scene.Later in the evening, a 21-year-old Richfield man arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital's emergency room. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.Police don't believe this was a random incident, and are looking for a black SUV that was seen leaving the intersection heading west.Investigators are working to find out how the two separate shootings might be connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation

STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
PROCTOR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
kvsc.org

Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud

The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations. Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WOWT

Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Sentencing#Central Minnesota#Police#Drug Possession#Msp
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 97-5

Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated

On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
DICKINSON, ND
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
fox9.com

3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads

Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

30 vehicles burn in St. Paul

Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy