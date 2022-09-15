When the House of the Dragon began its run in August, many wondered how the prequel series to the highly celebrated Game of Thrones will live up to expectations. One of the challenges was whether the series will have characters that viewers would fall in love with. From the very first episode, we were not disappointed as we were introduced to the likes of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emma Carey) whom viewers came to adore. Another character whom we got to see from the first episode was the dashing Dornish man, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Despite not being a knight at the start of the series, Ser Criston earned his knighthood over the course of the first few episodes. After taking his place in the Kingsguard, he would go on to be a steady hand for Princess Rhaenyra for much of his run on the series so far.

