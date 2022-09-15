Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'The Goldbergs' Season 10
The Goldbergs on ABC is the ideal family sitcom. A 1980s-based television series, modeled after the creator's own experiences, the show follows the Goldberg family as they get into all kinds of mischief, shown through a preadolescent's eyes (and later in the show, a teenager's). Adam F. Goldberg, Seth Gordon, and Doug Robinson produced the period sitcom, which features a young Adam F. Goldberg as a character. The nostalgia element plays a significant role in The Goldbergs' appeal, but the series in itself is also hysterically funny.
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
How To Watch 'The Retaliators'
Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge. John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
From 'Parasite' to 'The Godfather': The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score
Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.
Best Parent/Child Collaborations on Film/TV Projects, From 'Little Demon' to 'The Souvenir'
On-screen parents starring alongside their real-life children can produce character connections that are deeper due to the relationships they have off-screen. Either famous people cast their child in their film to make it more meaningful or emotional, or a kid chooses to work with their parent out of respect for their art and a desire to collaborate. But no matter how they decide to team up, parent/child collaborations are often some of the best on-screen relationships. No matter the genre, famous parents and their sometimes famous, sometimes unknown children, bring a lot of joy, heart, and depth to their roles. With Little Demon, another family project, now airing, here is a list of our ten favorites.
Brie Larson Shares 'Fast X' Character Details in New Set Images
Brie Larson has accelerated excitement around her role in her upcoming role in Fast X. The Captain Marvel star has revealed her character's name for the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise is officially Tess. Sharing two behind-the-scenes images from the set on Twitter, Larson beamed as she showed off a sign with her much-awaited character name. A second image showed her badass boots propped against a chair adorning the name. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, "Name reveal," for good measure.
'She-Hulk' Episode 5's Teases the Series' Most Anticipated Guest Star
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk.While watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are waiting with bated breath for Charlie Cox’s cameo appearance as fan-favorite superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The series’ fifth episode just raised this anticipation with an explicit visual reference to the character. But as exciting as the tease was, it also exacerbates existing concerns about how Cox’s Daredevil Netflix series will be treated in the MCU going forward.
'Better Call Saul' Season 6: That First Finale Cameo, Explained
After six explosive seasons of plotting, scheming, and icing Cinnabons incognito, Jimmy McGilll/Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) storyline finally came to a stunning conclusion in August with the series finale of Better Call Saul. One of three series in the critically acclaimed "Gilliverse," Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's AMC drama wrapped up the mystery behind what became of Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) iconic criminal lawyer after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale in 2014.
Sarah Paulson to Play Gwen Shamblin in Scripted Adaptation Of ‘The Way Down’ Docuseries
Sarah Paulson has carved out quite the niche for playing, well, let's say complex women. From her role as Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (bad perm and all) to her most recent role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment, Paulson definitely has a knack for bringing a human aspect to some of pop culture's most hated women. And it looks like Paulson will be continuing this tradition in her newest role as Gwen Shamblin in an upcoming scripted adaptation of the HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. It was announced in April that the streaming service would be adapting its docuseries into a scripted project.
‘House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel "Forgot How to Act" on His First Day on Set
When the House of the Dragon began its run in August, many wondered how the prequel series to the highly celebrated Game of Thrones will live up to expectations. One of the challenges was whether the series will have characters that viewers would fall in love with. From the very first episode, we were not disappointed as we were introduced to the likes of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emma Carey) whom viewers came to adore. Another character whom we got to see from the first episode was the dashing Dornish man, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Despite not being a knight at the start of the series, Ser Criston earned his knighthood over the course of the first few episodes. After taking his place in the Kingsguard, he would go on to be a steady hand for Princess Rhaenyra for much of his run on the series so far.
Naomi Watts and Nicholas & Cameron Crovetti Talk 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake and How the Boys Didn't Know About Ending
Goodnight Mommy is a remake of a 2014 Austrian horror film of the same name. In it, a pair of twins are dropped off for visitation with their mother, only to discover she has recently had cosmetic surgery, leaving her face completely wrapped in bandages. Her sons, Elias and Lukas, are a little nervous, and become more so when Mother becomes erratic and gives them new rules due to her "recovery." The boys begin to think that their mommy has been replaced by someone - or something - else.
'Haunted Mansion': Cast, Plot Details, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Walt Disney Company has become no stranger to adapting its original attractions into feature films. Certainly, the most well-known and successful example is the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which had a grand total of five films and created a modern pop culture icon with Captain Jack Sparrow. Since then, Disney has always been looking to make their theme park attractions into feature films, with examples including The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It's a concept that's showing no signs of stopping, with Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie set to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
