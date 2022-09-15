ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan. The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

Tickets now on sale for 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can now purchase tickets for the 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen. Jimmie will be joined on stage by George Birge, Justin West, and Paige Johnson King. The concert will be held at Lawson Creek Park on...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Regal Greenville Grande closing Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Moviegoers in Greenville will have one less theater to choose from as of Thursday, Sept. 15. The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, according to an announcement on the theater’s website. The announcement encourages customers to go to the Regal North Hills Location instead. Cineworld Group, which owns Regal […]
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.

