NYLON
It Looks Like Grimes’ Body Modification Journey Has Begun
If there’s anything we can expect from Grimes at this point, it’s that she’s likely to surprise us at every turn. Sometimes the surprise takes the form of a secret second child born via surrogate with Elon Musk as revealed in a Vanity Fair cover story, other times she’ll spill details about herself casually on social media. At her most open, she’ll even engage with her fans, answering their questions and crowdsourcing opinions on Twitter. She’s been especially forthcoming when it comes to the topic of potential face and body modifications and plastic surgery in particular.
NYLON
Fred Again's "Danielle" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
NYLON
Sydnee Washington Gets Ready for Susan Alexandra's NYFW Comedy Show
BTS with the comedian as she takes to the stage at the Comedy Cellar. If Black Barbie didn't know what to wear for lunch but wasn't afraid to wear it all. Cape, belt, hair clips. and bag!
NYLON
NYLON Fit Picks: Zendaya in Loewe, Tracee Ellis Ross in Bright Yellow And More Celeb Looks
Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. It’s September and celebs are back to school, er, red carpet events. Zendaya, just off of a winning Emmys night (not only for her actual best actress win, but also for the two stunning Valentino gowns she wore over the course of the evening), scored another home run in a custom white Loewe gown embellished with a massive lily that looked, according to her stylist Law Roach, “plucked from a beautiful garden.”
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It’s about where I’ve misstepped’: Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor in Finland
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...
NYLON
Taylor Swift Maybe Collaborated with Lana Del Rey & Other Clues About 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift is preparing to release her tenth studio album, Midnights, and prefacing its arrival with a series of clues. After all, the 32-year-old singer loves a grand reveal. In years past, she’s dropped Easter eggs with hidden messages about her records prior to their release, and this time is no different. After announcing the album at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed that the project would drop at midnight on October 21. Until then, she’s building anticipation by slowly unveiling aspects of the album.
NYLON
Dixie D’Amelio Gets Ready for PUMA’s NYFW Show
The singer shows off her buzzed haircut and reveals how the new look has changed her style. Glam is always my time to recenter myself and get prepared for the crazy day ahead. You will always catch me listening to anything from Lil Uzi to Billie Eillish. I also love letting my glam team pick the music — they always show me new artists!
