If there’s anything we can expect from Grimes at this point, it’s that she’s likely to surprise us at every turn. Sometimes the surprise takes the form of a secret second child born via surrogate with Elon Musk as revealed in a Vanity Fair cover story, other times she’ll spill details about herself casually on social media. At her most open, she’ll even engage with her fans, answering their questions and crowdsourcing opinions on Twitter. She’s been especially forthcoming when it comes to the topic of potential face and body modifications and plastic surgery in particular.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO