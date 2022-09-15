Carolyn Rose Manske, 81 years old, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home in Garden City, Kansas. She was born to Fredrick Wilheim and Opal Beatrice (Geary) Manske and was born on January 7, 1941, in Yates Center, Kansas. Carolyn loved and enjoyed her...

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO