Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Carolyn Rose Manske
Carolyn Rose Manske, 81 years old, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home in Garden City, Kansas. She was born to Fredrick Wilheim and Opal Beatrice (Geary) Manske and was born on January 7, 1941, in Yates Center, Kansas. Carolyn loved and enjoyed her...
kscbnews.net
Charles William and Joanne Foote
Charles William Foote passed away on November 22, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was born on October 31, 1931, to Luther and Lila Mae Foote in Jetmore, Kansas. While attending Kansas State University, Charles met the love of his life, Joanne Combs. They were married November 23, 1951. He...
kscbnews.net
Middle School Results
7 th and 8th Grade Apaches Football traveled to Dodge. City to play the Dodge City Cardinals Friday after having. to postpone on Thursday due to bad weather. The 8th grade played first. After the first Quarter the. Cardinals led 6 to 0. The Seymour Rogers Apaches then. put on...
Comments / 0