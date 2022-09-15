Read full article on original website
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
SkinSpirit Opens in Preston Royal
SkinSpirit, the number one provider of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S., opened its second Dallas-area location in Preston Royal. The location offers both innovative technology and a spa-like setting, bringing in nurse practitioners and aestheticians to offer facials, injectables, lasers, and more services. “Our mission is to inspire...
peoplenewspapers.com
Park Cities Resident Voted President of Salesmanship Club of Dallas
Tim Marron of the Park Cities was elected president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas for its 103rd year. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is committed to providing children with educational and therapeutic programs of Momentous Institute. The organization also hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute. “It...
peoplenewspapers.com
The World’s First Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park was created 10 years ago with a mission of adding more than just nature to the downtown Dallas area. With restaurants, children’s playgrounds, and a new interactive fountain, the park has become a space of unity. The Nancy Best Fountain debuted on Sept. 14 with a...
peoplenewspapers.com
Jesuit Dallas Earns National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor
Jesuit Dallas was the only private school in Texas named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. This recognition, following a nomination by the Council for American Private Education, is based on Jesuit’s exemplary achievement and overall academic performance. The campus is one of five private high schools in the country to earn the honor this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level
Dallas County Sept. 15 lowered its COVID-19 risk level to yellow as cases and hospitalizations decline. In the yellow risk level or “proceed carefully,” the county’s public health committee recommends those at high risk from the virus wear masks in indoor public spaces, especially around large numbers of people. There are four levels of risk: red, orange, yellow, and green.
Comments / 0