Patricia Ann “Pat” Wagler, 82, of Sterling, Kansas, met her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2022, at the Sterling Village. She was born December 14, 1939, in Sterling, the daughter of Marvin and Helene (Considine) Ray. Pat graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1957 and went on to graduate from Sterling College with a degree in music. She taught piano to many students in the community. Her true passion was playing the organ so beautifully at the Sterling Evangelical Bible Church. Pat was active in both choir and band in high school and carried her love of music thru by accompanying many vocalists and instrumental performers. She enjoyed playing her piano for anyone who needed their spirits lifted. On May 8, 1959, Pat was united in marriage with Wendell Zimmerman. Their surviving children are Todd Ray (Lillian) Zimmerman of Sterling, and Debra Kay (Atlee) Preheim of Hesston; grandchildren, Grady (Ashlee) Pauls, Kylie (Robert) Moore, Javier, Moises and Rosy Zimmerman; and five great-grandchildren, Landry and Grayson Pauls, Braylen and Reagan Moore, and Ariel Villanueva Zimmerman. Wendell preceded Pat in death on September 24, 1998. On July 8, 2000, Pat was united in marriage with Charles Wagler. She graciously loved his children, Stan (Kathy) Wagler, Sue (Lowell) Entz, James Wagler, and Shelly (Baron) Clifford; and four grandchildren, Tyler (Cailey) Entz, Lindsey (Landon) McGee, Charlie and Stella Clifford. Charles preceded Pat in death on December 27, 2020. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Sterling Evangelical Bible Church with Pastor Lowell Entz officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Sterling Evangelical Bible Church (for the music department) or Sterling Public Schools USD #376 (for a new piano) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

