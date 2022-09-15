Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
HMS-7 StuCo Members Surpass Goal to Support Special Olympics of Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – With the help of students, staff, the HMS-7 Student Council was able to recently raise $750 to donate to Special Olympics of Kansas. A generous donation of $250 was given by Allen Samules of Hutchinson. The fundraiser was done in partnership with the Reno County Sheriff’s...
adastraradio.com
White, Sanders, and Crockett Earn KCAC Football Weekly Honors
WICHITA, Kan. (KCACSports.com) – Jonathan White of McPherson College, Brenden Sanders of No. 22 Bethel College, and Travon Crockett of No. 6 Southwestern College have earned this week’s KCAC Football Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 12-18 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
adastraradio.com
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner, 98, of Hutchinson died peacefully at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on September 3, 2022. LaVerna was born July 8, 1924 in Lincoln, Kansas to Frank Henry Ahring and Jennie (Morrison) Ahring, both descendants of early pioneer families in Lincoln County, Kansas. LaVerna earned a Bachelors degree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Donald Edward “Don” Britton
Donald Edward “Don” Britton, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born March 2, 1944, in Auburn, New York, the son of Herman J. and Beatrice “Bea” Smith Britton. Don has resided in Sterling since 1970, formerly of Centerville, Missouri. He graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1962. Don served in the United States Navy from January 9, 1963 until January 8, 1969, attaining the rank of machinist mate 3rd class. He was the assistant manager for Home Lumber in Sterling for twenty years, retiring in 2006. Don enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, woodworking, fishing and watching the birds. On May 6, 1983, Don was united in marriage with Debra “Debbie” Bates in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Marquétta Prince and husband Stacy of Fayetteville, AR, Greggrétta Voth and husband Mike of Sterling, KS, Kelly Britton of Hutchinson, KS, and Shawn Britton and wife Ashley of Sterling, KS; two brothers, Dale Britton and Mark Britton and wife Jill both of Sterling, KS; and eleven grandchildren, Christina, Haylie, Shawna, Leland, Morgan, Sean, Sara, Cody, Jayci, Kellen, and Kellendra. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ethan Voth. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, with Dennis Corbet officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
adastraradio.com
R.J. Evans Making Most of Extra Time as a Blue Dragon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has been one gigantic, colossal pain for our world since it began a couple of years ago. Through it all the negatives that Covid-19 produced, every once-in-a-while, a positive has come out this dark period of history. Hutchinson Community College super-sophomore linebacker...
adastraradio.com
Patricia Ann “Pat” (Ray) Wagler
Patricia Ann “Pat” Wagler, 82, of Sterling, Kansas, met her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2022, at the Sterling Village. She was born December 14, 1939, in Sterling, the daughter of Marvin and Helene (Considine) Ray. Pat graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1957 and went on to graduate from Sterling College with a degree in music. She taught piano to many students in the community. Her true passion was playing the organ so beautifully at the Sterling Evangelical Bible Church. Pat was active in both choir and band in high school and carried her love of music thru by accompanying many vocalists and instrumental performers. She enjoyed playing her piano for anyone who needed their spirits lifted. On May 8, 1959, Pat was united in marriage with Wendell Zimmerman. Their surviving children are Todd Ray (Lillian) Zimmerman of Sterling, and Debra Kay (Atlee) Preheim of Hesston; grandchildren, Grady (Ashlee) Pauls, Kylie (Robert) Moore, Javier, Moises and Rosy Zimmerman; and five great-grandchildren, Landry and Grayson Pauls, Braylen and Reagan Moore, and Ariel Villanueva Zimmerman. Wendell preceded Pat in death on September 24, 1998. On July 8, 2000, Pat was united in marriage with Charles Wagler. She graciously loved his children, Stan (Kathy) Wagler, Sue (Lowell) Entz, James Wagler, and Shelly (Baron) Clifford; and four grandchildren, Tyler (Cailey) Entz, Lindsey (Landon) McGee, Charlie and Stella Clifford. Charles preceded Pat in death on December 27, 2020. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Sterling Evangelical Bible Church with Pastor Lowell Entz officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Sterling Evangelical Bible Church (for the music department) or Sterling Public Schools USD #376 (for a new piano) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
adastraradio.com
Leona Ruth Dyck
Leona Ruth Dyck, 92, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. She was born on January 29, 1930 in rural Moundridge, Kansas, the daughter of Aaron Y. and Gertrude (Holdeman) Boeckner. She was raised north of Hesston and lived in Halstead and Newton. Leona attended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Cecil O. Bush
Cecil Otis Bush, 93, passed away peacefully September 16, 2022, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. He was born February 4, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Roy O. and Ethel E. (Tucker) Bush. Cecil graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks’ Ground Game Gashes Maize South
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High express train-like backfield kept its early-season dominance going Friday at Gowans Stadium. The Salthawks rushed for 383 yards and doubled up Maize South’s time of possession in a 35-21 win. The win improved the Salthawks to 3-0, and they are one of two remaining undefeated teams – along with Maize – in the Class 5A West district.
adastraradio.com
Have Your Voice Heard, Complete Short DNC Strategic Plan Survey
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In collaboration with the Dillon Nature Center Foundation, Hutch Rec in the process of developing a strategic plan for the future of Dillon Nature Center. The process includes an evaluation of current programs and events offered at the Nature Center. In 1970, land belonging to Dillon...
adastraradio.com
Stafford County Teen Dies in Monday Morning Accident
STAFFORD, Kan. – A Stafford High School student died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident southeast of St. John. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound on Northeast 20 Road about a mile and a half east of US 281 when for unknown reasons his car went into the north ditch and collided with a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
Rod Run Pre-Registration Ends Sept. 26; Hutch Fall Fest Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Downtown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Pre-Registration for the 2022 Hutch Rod Run closes at midnight on Sept. 26. The first 200 pre-registrations will receive a free 15th Annual Rod Run T-shirt. The cost is $30 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. The annual Rod Run, part of Hutch Fall Fest, takes...
adastraradio.com
McPherson County Commissioner Approve Bid for Wheatridge Rd. Bridge Replacement
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson County Commissioners Monday accepted the low bid of just under $275 thousand from Reece Construction out of Salina for the replacement of a bridge on Wheatridge Road in far northern McPherson County. Commissioners had earlier rejected all bids on the project, with Kirkham Michael re-designing...
Comments / 0