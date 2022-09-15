As we witness daily across the world, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, overdoses, violent crimes & domestic violence, etc. As NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath, & NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die, we MUST be prepared by being saved / born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation in THIS lifetime to enter heaven when we die.There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation before our last breath. ONLY Jesus is qualified to save/ rescue us from Satans agenda against humanity on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy. John10:10 📖. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now. 🙏🕊📖✝️
My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the VERY sad news of this mans death .😔💔🙏.I sincerely pray that they all seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/o him.Everleigh is blessed to have Godly parents to comfort her lead her to Jesus to help her through the grieving/ healing process .🕊
prayers for Everliegh sorry for your loss. Your dad is watching down on you and always hears and sees everything you. He loves you.
Comments / 86