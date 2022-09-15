Read full article on original website
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' over 21 years later
The classic WB family drama first aired 21 years ago. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since the series ended.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV Fanatic
Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller
Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Ending Explained: Naomi Watt’s Amazon Thriller Comes With a Wild Plot Twist
Goodnight Mommy on Amazon Prime is a new psychological thriller that makes good use of the fact that both plastic surgery bandaids and identical twins are inherently creepy concepts. Based on the 2014 Austrian movie of the same by filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, this 2022 American remake was...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson making TV comeback in cult show
American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson is making her TV comeback in a series about a cult-like public figure. Paulson has been cast in the leading role of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of it's own documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, according to Deadline.
ETOnline.com
'Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Reveals Why Angela Was Absent From Series Finale
Trina McGee is revealing some more hard truths from behind the scenes of the beloved sitcom, Boy Meets World. The series alum appeared on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, a BMW rewatch podcast hosted by stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, where she revealed why she didn't appear in the show's series finale.
TV tonight: Keeley Hawes is on the holiday from hell in new BBC thriller
A day at the pool turns toxic in Crossfire, from the creator of Apple Tree Yard. Plus: Irma Vep is channelling her inner vampire. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera
Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her a ‘Cokehead’
Nicki Minaj wasted no time filing a $75,000 defamation lawsuit against a blogger who called her a “cokehead” and said the rapper was known for “shoving” cocaine up her nose. In the new complaint obtained by Rolling Stone, Minaj says Marley Green, a gossip blogger who goes by the name Nosey Heaux, “falsely and maliciously” called her a drug addict in a Twitter video posted Monday that “outrageously defamed” her and sparked a “firestorm of social media attention.” Related Nicki Minaj’s Trending, Talkative, Unhinged, Very Online Day PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and More After Rapper's Sudden...
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn & Maino Have Tense Moment At NYFW: "He Was Disrespectful"
Things got a little tense at an event last night and it involved two people that you wouldn't think would ever have a confrontation. New York Fashion Week is underway in the Big Apple, and everybody who's anybody has infiltrated the city. Celebrities from around the world have shown off their luxury fits as they attend coveted runway shows or star-studded after parties.
