ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Charges filed against man accused of killing Arvada officer

ARVADA, Colo. — Formal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing an Arvada police officer and injuring another person in a shooting on Sept. 11, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Sonny Almanza, 31, is charged in connection with the death of Arvada Police Department...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence.  Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Erie, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
9NEWS

Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland

The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver park

DENVER — A man was fatally assaulted at a Denver park Sunday afternoon, and police are asking the public for information that may help their investigation. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to do a welfare check on a man at Benedict Fountain Park on East 20th Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Witnesses told police there had been an assault around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Ranger School#The Air Assault Division
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect

Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools

DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy