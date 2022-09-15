Read full article on original website
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD participates in Rail Safety Week to spread information on death, injury preventionHeather WillardDenver, CO
Man arrested after alleged burglary spree in Golden
A man in Golden has been arrested after allegedly committing a series of crimes within a five-hour time period on Sunday night.
KKTV
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active...
Charges filed against man accused of killing Arvada officer
ARVADA, Colo. — Formal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing an Arvada police officer and injuring another person in a shooting on Sept. 11, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Sonny Almanza, 31, is charged in connection with the death of Arvada Police Department...
DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer
The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence. Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
Weld County Sheriff’s deputy killed in hit-and-run
A 24-year-old sheriff’s deputy was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash with a person living in the country illegally, Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.
Grand jury indicts five people for auto thefts in Northern Colorado
A grand jury in Weld County indicted five people in connection with the theft of more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado since April 2021, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Monday. The defendants face accusations of violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, as well as counts of aggravated...
Trial opens for suspect in deadly Ballpark neighborhood shooting
DENVER — The trial opened Monday in Denver District Court for the man suspected of fatally shooting Isabella Thallas and injuring her boyfriend, Darian Simon, more than two years ago. Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10,...
CBI investigating officers who left suspect in squad car on train tracks
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — The chief of the Platteville Police Department told 9NEWS Sunday that an officer has been placed on administrative leave after, investigators say, he put a suspect in his squad car parked on train tracks and a train hit the squad car, seriously injuring the suspect. The...
Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
1310kfka.com
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
Train hits police vehicle with detained woman in backseat in Colorado
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 p.m., officials reported. "Although early in the...
Police investigating homicide at Denver park
DENVER — A man was fatally assaulted at a Denver park Sunday afternoon, and police are asking the public for information that may help their investigation. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to do a welfare check on a man at Benedict Fountain Park on East 20th Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Witnesses told police there had been an assault around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect
Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.
Deputies looking for vehicular homicide suspect
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools
DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
Northglenn shooting suspect still at large
A shooting that occurred overnight left one person in the hospital, and now, police are searching for the person responsible.
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
Grand jury indicts 5 people accusing for stealing more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five people accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles throughout northern Colorado were indicted by a Weld County Grand jury on Monday. The thefts began in April 2021, according to the district attorney's office. > The video above is about the increase in car thefts...
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
9NEWS
