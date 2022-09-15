Read full article on original website
Department of Tourism announces inaugural class of West Virginia Chef Ambassadors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Tourism tapped the expertise of nine local chefs across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors. The chefs were honored at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that took place in Huntington last...
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
West Virginia Communities in Schools program launches website, receives donation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced Monday the launch of the official website for her nonprofit education initiative, Communities In Schools West Virginia. “I am beyond thrilled to have our CIS website up and running,” said First Lady Justice. “A lot...
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
Ronald Mould Sr.
McHENRY — Ronald William Mould Sr., 86, of McHenry and Selbyville, Del., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born July 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry S. and Elizabeth K. (Schumm) Mould.
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
Eric Sneed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
West Virginia's pandemic active case count falls below 2,000 for first time since July 8
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For just the sixth time since summer began, and the first time since July 8, West Virginia's pandemic active case count has dipped below 2,000. The state reported 1,850 active cases Monday; that count had been as high as 3,337 Sept. 10, so it's unclear if this is a statistical anomaly or if the pandemic is starting to ease following the Omicron spike.
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As Piedmont officials continue to battle the state over the decisi…
Jonathon Grant Martini
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man accused of having about a pound of presumed m…
Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires
More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses — like stealing a hog — if they committed any crime at all. Women and children, some as young as 12, were sent there as well.
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
Pandemic not over, West Virginia officials say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, West Virginia officials said Monday. Officials, during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing, remarked on comments made by President Joe Biden during an appearance on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
Clarksburg History Museum sign
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small libr…
