Garrett County, MD

Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Garrett County, MD
WVNews

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE
WVNews

Ronald Mould Sr.

McHENRY — Ronald William Mould Sr., 86, of McHenry and Selbyville, Del., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born July 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry S. and Elizabeth K. (Schumm) Mould.
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
#The Daily Record
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's pandemic active case count falls below 2,000 for first time since July 8

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For just the sixth time since summer began, and the first time since July 8, West Virginia's pandemic active case count has dipped below 2,000. The state reported 1,850 active cases Monday; that count had been as high as 3,337 Sept. 10, so it's unclear if this is a statistical anomaly or if the pandemic is starting to ease following the Omicron spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses — like stealing a hog — if they committed any crime at all. Women and children, some as young as 12, were sent there as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
WVNews

Pandemic not over, West Virginia officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, West Virginia officials said Monday. Officials, during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing, remarked on comments made by President Joe Biden during an appearance on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV

