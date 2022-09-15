CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO