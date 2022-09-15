Fort Myers Police search for man who attempted to steal nearly $800 worth of items from Home Depot

Fort Myers Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is searching for a man suspected of attempting to steal nearly $800 worth of items from a Home Depot at 3402 Forum Boulevard.

The man placed various items in a shopping cart and made his way through the garden exit doors without attempting to pay for the items.

When he was confronted, he abandoned the shopping cart, entered a pickup truck as a passenger and fled the scene. FMPD said the truck was a white, older two-door model.

According to the report, the man was described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, sunglasses, and a baseball-style hat.

The Home Depot lost approximately $795.61, FMPD said.

Anyone with information can call (239)321-8244 or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.