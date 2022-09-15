ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Police search for man who attempted to steal nearly $800 worth of items from Home Depot

 4 days ago
Fort Myers Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is searching for a man suspected of attempting to steal nearly $800 worth of items from a Home Depot at 3402 Forum Boulevard.

The man placed various items in a shopping cart and made his way through the garden exit doors without attempting to pay for the items.

When he was confronted, he abandoned the shopping cart, entered a pickup truck as a passenger and fled the scene. FMPD said the truck was a white, older two-door model.

According to the report, the man was described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, sunglasses, and a baseball-style hat.

Fort Myers Police Department
Fort Myers Police Department

The Home Depot lost approximately $795.61, FMPD said.

Anyone with information can call (239)321-8244 or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Two suspects arrested, accused of stealing a van from 7-Eleven

Two suspects were arrested after Cape Coral police say they stole a van from 7-Eleven on Cape Coral Parkway on September 16. Xavier David Sturgeon, 19, and Nicole Lynn Waynee, 24, were arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, according to Cape Coral Police Department.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect ID wanted in south Fort Myers Sunoco burglary

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen breaking into a gas station in south Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into the Sunoco off of McGregor Boulevard and Winkler Road early in the morning on September 14. Video from...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
NBC 2

Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
fox4now.com

Woman found dead, man charged after 'domestic incident'

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man faces charges of aggravated battery after an argument that turned deadly. Charlotte County investigators were called to a home on Bermont Road on Sept. 16 by Nicholas Fontanez, who had called 911 to say that he had hurt a woman during an argument.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd

Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results. Details are limited while the investigation remains active.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store

NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Man Accused of Voyeurism Pleads Not Guilty

Scott Shankster, 45, of Sanibel was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with voyeurism and prowling following a police investigation of a suspicious male outside a family’s home at nighttime. Shankster was allegedly crouched in some bushes within sight of a juvenile female’s bedroom window, when he was startled by...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
FORT MYERS, FL
