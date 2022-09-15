ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, MD

WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John James Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour explodes for 7-2 win over Lincoln

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – Philip Barbour can do a lot in a little bit of time. The Colts proved it again on Monday at BC Bank Park, scoring four goals in four minutes to break open a tight match against the Lincoln Cougars and beat their sectional foe, 7-2.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

﻿Knights win golf match at Apple Valley

FAIRMONT — The Preston Knights made their way to the Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont and topped Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion in Thursday’s high school golf match. Preston finished with a score of 176 and was led by Stephen Felton who carded a 40....
FAIRMONT, WV

