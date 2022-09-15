Read full article on original website
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
Little Lambs Closet
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
DeNuzzo's Italian Deli
Ralph Lloyd and Tanya Miller
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
Eric Sneed
John James Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
Philip Barbour explodes for 7-2 win over Lincoln
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – Philip Barbour can do a lot in a little bit of time. The Colts proved it again on Monday at BC Bank Park, scoring four goals in four minutes to break open a tight match against the Lincoln Cougars and beat their sectional foe, 7-2.
Knights win golf match at Apple Valley
FAIRMONT — The Preston Knights made their way to the Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont and topped Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion in Thursday’s high school golf match. Preston finished with a score of 176 and was led by Stephen Felton who carded a 40....
WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons
Earlier this year, the West Virginia University’s Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more. The...
