WVNews
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
WVNews
Clarksburg History Museum sign
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small libr…
WVNews
West Virginia Communities in Schools program launches website, receives donation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced Monday the launch of the official website for her nonprofit education initiative, Communities In Schools West Virginia. “I am beyond thrilled to have our CIS website up and running,” said First Lady Justice. “A lot...
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
WVNews
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
WVNews
Ralph Lloyd and Tanya Miller
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison…
WVNews
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
WVNews
DeNuzzo's Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo's It…
WVNews
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears presentation on impact of Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education was presented with data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy about the impact that Amendment 2 would have on the county, specifically the school system. If approved by state voters in the Nov....
WVNews
Bonnie Riggleman
NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
WVNews
Attendance, participation likely to improve this school year in West Virginia's schools
Students and teachers across West Virginia have started school over the course of the last few weeks for what is broadly looking to be the first normal school year after the last couple were marred by various COVID-related holdups. Hopes are high due to the overall return to normalcy that...
WVNews
Eric Sneed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
WVNews
Bonnie Rosalie Phillips
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bonnie Rosalie Phillips, 84, of Shinnston, WV, gained her angel…
WVNews
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
