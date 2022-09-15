ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendsville, MD

WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE

