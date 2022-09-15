Read full article on original website
Fortnite has revealed Brie Larson as The Paradigm in the new Fortnite trailer. Brie Larson, star of television and film can add another credit to her growing list of accomplishments, as she is officially a video game character. A playable one at that. Larson will feature in the upcoming season of Fortnite as The Paradigm, one of the members of the heroic Seven.
